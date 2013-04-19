FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19
April 19, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
    
    REFINER'S STAKE SALE: Czech oil group Unipetrol 
would consider raising its holding in refiner Ceska Rafinerska
if Royal Dutch Shell offers to sell its minority stake,
a company official was quoted as saying. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint led emerging European
currencies lower on Thursday after its new central bank governor
said the bank plans to limit foreign investors' access to its
2-week money market tenders. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TEXAS BLAST: Rescuers searched on Thursday for survivors in
the rubble of homes destroyed by a fiery fertilizer plant
explosion in a rural Texas town that the mayor said had killed
at least 14 people. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MOODY'S RATES RPG BYTY: Moody's Investors Service has today
assigned a first-time corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba2, a
probability of default rating (PDR) of Ba3-PD to RPG Byty s.r.o.
and a provisional (P)Ba2 rating to its EUR400 million senior
secured notes due 2020.
    Story: Related news:    
    
     
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower wind and solar generation in
the region sent central European spot power higher on Thursday
but healthy Balkan hydro levels capped gains, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.82     25.815    -0.02       -3.08
 vs Dollar         19.771    19.739    -0.16       -4.14
 Czech Equities    931.44    931.44     -1.99      -10.33
 U.S. Equities 14,537.14  14,618.59     -0.56      10.94
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BANK FEES: A Prague district court ruled bank Hypotecni
Banka must return 4,200 crowns ($210) to businessman Michal
Novak for fees it had charged him for a mortgage loan account.
This is the first final verdict in such a case. There are
another 130,000 clients who want their money back from fees
their banks had charged them in connection with a loan.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    FUEL PRICES: Czech Post Office launched a new web site
tankujlevneji.cz which shows current prices of fuel at 450
petrol stations in the country. The number of stations that the
web site tracks should rise to 2,210 within two months and the
web site will also add fuel-quality information from the Czech
trade inspection COI.
    Pravo, page 14 
    
    LOAN: UniCredit, Komercni Bank and
Riffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich will give Czech private
equity group Penta a 110 million euro loan for its Florentinum
real estate project.
    Pravo, page 15

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.7462 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
