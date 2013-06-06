FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 6
June 6, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    April foreign trade data at 0700 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================= 
     PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction. 
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
  
    GERMANS, CZECHS ON FLOOD ALERT: Tens of thousands of
Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes
on Wednesday as soldiers raced to pile up sandbags to hold back
rising waters in the region's worst floods in a decade. 
    Story: Related news:   
    
    CEE CURRENCY POLL: The Polish zloty's steep fall in May has
given it room to appreciate even while central banks in emerging
Europe are cutting rates to boost their struggling economies, a
monthly Reuters poll showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RETAIL SALES UP: Czech retail sales rose by 1.5 percent
year-on-year in April, the first rise in half a year, mainly
thanks to stronger car sales and one extra working day,
statistics office data showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    WAGES DOWN: The average real Czech monthly wage dipped by
2.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the Czech
Statistics Bureau said.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: The zloty regained some ground on Wednesday
after the Polish central bank cut interest rates, while
weaker-than-expected U.S. data supported European emerging
assets by reducing chances of a slowdown in U.S. monetary
stimulus. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European spot prices tumbled on Wednesday
due to forecasts for warmer weather and healthy supply from
solar production in the region, traders said.  
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.773     25.722    -0.2       -2.89
 vs Dollar         19.662     19.653    -0.05      -3.57
 Czech Equities    963.34     963.34     -0.47      -7.26
 U.S. Equities 14,960.59  15,177.54     -1.43      14.17
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    THE ELBE RIVER CREST: The Elbe river has crested in the city
of Usti nad Labem and water has begun to recede. 
    CTK news agency
    
    HELP FOR FLOODED COMPANIES: Prime Minister Petr Necas said
the government would next week adopt measures to provide some
relieve to businesses hit by the floods. They would include the
possibility of a state-guaranteed bridge loan with a low
interest rate and income tax deferral.
    Families whose homes were damaged by the floods will be
eligible to a 30,000 crown bonus and will be able to draw on
150,000 crown 10-year loan with a 2 percent interest rate.
    Municipalities will be able to draw on subsidies for
construction of rental flats. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CAR SALES FALL: Sales of new cars have dropped by 13 percent
in the January-May period to 66,336 units, car importers'
association (SDA) said. Skoda remained the leader
although its sales fell by 7 percent to 19,611 units due to a
switch to a new Octavia model.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15   
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
