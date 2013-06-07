FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7
June 7, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    April industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT
    May foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
  
    FLOOD COSTS: Insured damage from the worst floods in the
Czech Republic in more than a decade could cost 7.5 billion
crowns ($381.35 million), the country's insurers said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Investors retreated from high-yielding emerging
market assets on Thursday on concern that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may soon begin paring back its stimulus programme,
sending Romania's leu to its biggest one-day loss in three
years. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European long-term power fell on Thursday
with the Czech Cal '14 contract hitting a fresh all-time low,
weighed down by weak spot prices and doubts about future
electricity demand, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.704     25.729     0.1       -2.62
 vs Dollar         19.383     19.375    -0.04      -2.1
 Czech Equities    956.73     956.73     -0.69      -7.89
 U.S. Equities 15,040.62  14,960.59      0.53      14.78
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    FLOOD RELIEF: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek plans to
pardon all or part of this year's income tax to self-employed
people and business hit by the flood. He will announce details
at a news conference on Tuesday.
    He also said information given on Thursday by a government
spokesman -- that 2012 income tax payments due on June 15 would
be deferred and a requirement to make pre-payments for 2013
income sould be cancelled as of July 30 until further notice--
was not true.   
    Pravo, page 1   
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
