Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 24
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 24, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    June business cycle survey at 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
      
    PRAGUE - Representatives of the cabinet, employers and
labour unions to hold a meeting. President Milos Zeman will
attend (0900 GMT). News conference around 1130 GMT.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen to hold an annual shareholders'
meeting.    
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
   
    NEXT GOVT: Czech President Milos Zeman indicated on Sunday
he was considering forming a technocrat cabinet to replace the
government of Petr Necas, who resigned on Monday in a bribery
and spying scandal involving his aide.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    COALITION: The Czech coalition agreed on Saturday that the
junior party can have the post of parliamentary speaker if the
current one becomes prime minister in a reshuffle.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    COALITION'S PM NOMINEE: The junior party in the ruling Czech
coalition, TOP09, backed a plan on Friday to nominate parliament
speaker Miroslava Nemcova as the new prime minister.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank is unlikely to
intervene to weaken the crown currency for now as parts of the
economy have begun to show signs of recovery, a Reuters poll
showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    UNIPETROL: Rosneft clinched a $7 billion deal with Polish
refiner PKN Orlen to deliver 8 million tonnes of crude
oil to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The sell-off in central European stocks
continued on Friday as investors cut their exposure to riskier
markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a gradual end
to its monetary stimulus programme, while currencies and bonds
mostly stabilised. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech power for delivery next year tumbled to a
new all-time low on Friday, dragged down by weaker coal and
carbon prices while forecasts for healthy renewables power
output pushed weekend prices sharply lower, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
         
    4G: The CTU telecom regulator should announce a 10 MHz limit
on the 800 MHz spectrum that can be bought in an auction. The
auction should start in November -- depending on the European
Commission reacts to complaints -- and should allow a new
operator to enter the market.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
    PENSION REFORM: Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka said
that his party wanted to work with second-pillar pension funds
to allow people to exit the system and return to the so-called
third pillar. The Social Democrats have promised to cancel the
second pillar funds, part of the centre-right government's
flagship pension reform. 
    Pavel Jirak, of KB Penzijni Spolecnost, said that at the
current rate no more than 80,000 would sign up by the end-June
deadline -- compared to 500,000 talked about a year ago.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1
     
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol has been in negotiations for several
months over buying OMV's retail gas stations in the Czech
Republic, according to the magazine. Unipetrol declined to
comment for the story.
    Euro, page 36
            
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.2299 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
