Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 25
June 25, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
        
    PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman due to hold a news
conference to nominate a new prime minister following the
resignation of Petr Necas. (1300 GMT)
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
      
    NEW GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman confirmed on
Monday he would announce the name of a new prime minister on
Tuesday and gave strong hints he would opt for a technocrat
rather than a political nominee, a move that may spark an early
election. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TELECOM AUCTION: Czech telecommunications regulator CTU set
out conditions on Monday for an auction of mobile spectrum
frequencies that will allow the entry of a new operator into the
market. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FILLING STATIONS: Austrian energy group OMV has no
plans to quit retail markets within reach of its refineries, it
said on Monday, playing down a report it was in talks to sell
its Czech gas stations to Unipetrol. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '14 contract fell to a fresh record
low on Monday, weighed down by prospects of flagging electricity
demand due to weaker coal, carbon and oil prices, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
         
    TELECOM TENDER: Telefonica Czech Republic said
that if the new auction for mobile frequencies favours one
bidder, it will look at options including a complaint to the
European Commission.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
    
    TELECOM TENDER 2: PPF investment group, a likely bidder in
the tender, has 5 billion crowns for building a new 4G network,
according to the newspaper.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
    
    PUBLISHING: One of the country's richest men Andrej Babis
has signed a contract to buy Ringier Axel Springer, publisher of
the best-selling Czech newspaper Blesk, for more than 4 billion
crowns. Babis declined to confirm the news for the article.
    here
    
    SKODA: All seven Skoda Auto models were in the Top 10 in May
sales, the first time in its history.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    PENSION REFORM: The finance ministry wants to make it
possible for people between 35-40 years old to enter the
so-called second pillar until the end of 2014. The current
deadline is the end of June. Implementation of the law is not
expected before January.
    Pravo, page 15

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.2299 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
