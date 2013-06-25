Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 25

PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman due to hold a news conference to nominate a new prime minister following the resignation of Petr Necas. (1300 GMT) Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ NEW GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman confirmed on Monday he would announce the name of a new prime minister on Tuesday and gave strong hints he would opt for a technocrat rather than a political nominee, a move that may spark an early election. Story: Related news: TELECOM AUCTION: Czech telecommunications regulator CTU set out conditions on Monday for an auction of mobile spectrum frequencies that will allow the entry of a new operator into the market. Story: Related news: FILLING STATIONS: Austrian energy group OMV has no plans to quit retail markets within reach of its refineries, it said on Monday, playing down a report it was in talks to sell its Czech gas stations to Unipetrol. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Czech telecommunications regulator CTU set out conditions on Monday for an auction of mobile spectrum frequencies that will allow the entry of a new operator into the market. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '14 contract fell to a fresh record low on Monday, weighed down by prospects of flagging electricity demand due to weaker coal, carbon and oil prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELECOM TENDER: Telefonica Czech Republic said that if the new auction for mobile frequencies favours one bidder, it will look at options including a complaint to the European Commission. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8 TELECOM TENDER 2: PPF investment group, a likely bidder in the tender, has 5 billion crowns for building a new 4G network, according to the newspaper. Lidove Noviny, page 13 PUBLISHING: One of the country's richest men Andrej Babis has signed a contract to buy Ringier Axel Springer, publisher of the best-selling Czech newspaper Blesk, for more than 4 billion crowns. Babis declined to confirm the news for the article. here SKODA: All seven Skoda Auto models were in the Top 10 in May sales, the first time in its history. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PENSION REFORM: The finance ministry wants to make it possible for people between 35-40 years old to enter the so-called second pillar until the end of 2014. The current deadline is the end of June. Implementation of the law is not expected before January. Pravo, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2299 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)