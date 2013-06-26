Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26

PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ NEW PRIME MINISTER: Czech President Milos Zeman snubbed the outgoing centre-right coalition by appointing left-wing economist Jiri Rusnok as prime minister on Tuesday, in a step likely to prolong political turmoil by weeks or even months. Story: Related news: TELECOM: Telefonica Czech Republic has threatened to complain to the European Union over the country's auction of mobile phone frequencies, arguing it would be disadvantaged by conditions for the auction set out on Monday. Story: Related news: TEMELIN: Czech utility CEZ has reconnected the 1,013 MW unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant to the grid after a planned fuel exchange that began on May 3, the utility said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging Europe's currencies mostly rose while Hungarian bond yields fell on Tuesday after the country's central bank cut borrowing costs again to aid its heavily indebted economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for rising renewable supplies in the region sent Czech and Slovak day ahead power sharply lower on Tuesday but Hungarian spot prices soared, surprising traders, market participants said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CO2 ALLOWANCES: CEZ has 28.5 million emission allowances on its books, worth around 3 billion crowns at today's market price. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 NEW CABINET: Martin Pecina should become industry minister in Jiri Rusnok's new cabinet. Pecina held the same post in a caretaker government led by Jan Fischer before 2010 elections. The favorite for foreign minister is Jan Kohout, according to the newspaper. Pravo, page 2 PHONE SALES: Around 55 percent of all new mobile phones sold in the first quarter were smartphones, according to GfK. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page B6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2299 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)