Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 26, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
        
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
      
    NEW PRIME MINISTER: Czech President Milos Zeman snubbed the
outgoing centre-right coalition by appointing left-wing
economist Jiri Rusnok as prime minister on Tuesday, in a step
likely to prolong political turmoil by weeks or even months. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TELECOM: Telefonica Czech Republic has threatened
to complain to the European Union over the country's auction of
mobile phone frequencies, arguing it would be disadvantaged by
conditions for the auction set out on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TEMELIN:  Czech utility CEZ has reconnected the
1,013 MW unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant to the grid
after a planned fuel exchange that began on May 3, the utility
said on Tuesday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging Europe's currencies mostly rose while
Hungarian bond yields fell on Tuesday after the country's
central bank cut borrowing costs again to aid its heavily
indebted economy. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for rising renewable supplies in the
region sent Czech and Slovak day ahead power sharply lower on
Tuesday but Hungarian spot prices soared, surprising traders,
market participants said. 
    Story: Related news: 
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
            
    CO2 ALLOWANCES: CEZ has 28.5 million emission
allowances on its books, worth around 3 billion crowns at
today's market price.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    NEW CABINET: Martin Pecina should become industry minister
in Jiri Rusnok's new cabinet. Pecina held the same post in a
caretaker government led by Jan Fischer before 2010 elections.
The favorite for foreign minister is Jan Kohout, according to
the newspaper.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    PHONE SALES: Around 55 percent of all new mobile phones sold
in the first quarter were smartphones, according to GfK.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page B6
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.2299 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
