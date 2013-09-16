FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 16
September 16, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    August producer prices data 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS===========================   
 
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds and treasury bills in
October of 2013.
    Related news: 
============================NEWS=============================   
     
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME), hit by weak
TV advertising markets, tapped an executive from its main
shareholder Time Warner and a consultant to Turner Broadcasting
to become co-chief executives.    
    Story: Related news: 
        
    BUDGET: The Czech state budget deficit could rise a touch
above a planned 110 billion Czech crowns ($5.7 billion) in 2014,
but the fiscal gap will not exceed the EU limit of 3 percent of
economic output, Finance Minister Jan Fischer said on Sunday.
    Fischer said the government was working with a forecast of
gross domestic product growth at 1.3 percent next year, above an
original estimate of 0.8 percent, as it puts the final touches
on a 2014 budget this month.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RENEWABLE POWER: The Czech Senate gave final approval on
Friday to end support for renewable power plants that start
operation after Jan. 1, 2014, in the latest bid to curb
subsidies that have raised electricity prices for homes and
businesses.   
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed slightly on
Friday, lifted by improved risk appetite after Russia and the
United States agreed a new push to end Syria's civil war which
could avert U.S. air strikes.ž
    Story: Related news: 
   
    CEE POWER: Central European electricity prices for the next
working day fell on Friday due to forecasts for increased wind
supply in the region, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TENNIS: Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek put defending
champions Czech Republic into the Davis Cup final by beating
Argentina's Carlos Berlocq and Horacio Zeballos in the doubles
on Saturday. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.714     25.749    0.14      -2.66
 vs Dollar         19.255     19.407    0.78      -1.42
 Czech Equities    967.96     967.96    -0.97      -6.81
 U.S. Equities 15,376.06  15,300.64     0.49      17.34
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST========================== 
  
    SOLAR: Finance Minister Jan Fischer said that, in total, 40
solar operators are suing the state for 3.3 billion crowns
because of changes to investment conditions.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
    
    BONDS: Domestic banks reduced their holding in government
bonds to 590 billion crowns in the first half from 626 billion
at the end of 2012.
    Lidove Noviny, page 15
    
    CISCO: U.S. tech giant Cisco will convert its Cognitive
Security unit into a CEE research centre.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.6371 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
