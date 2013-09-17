FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 17
September 17, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    August producer prices data 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS===========================   
 
    PRAGUE - CEZ will hold a news conference on power
pirces (0800 GMT).
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Myanmar's Aung Saan Suu Kyi attends a conference in
Prague. 
       
============================NEWS=============================   
     
    ELECTION: The centre-left Social Democrats are set to win
the most votes in a Czech election next month but would have to
turn to the Communists or other parties to form a parliamentary
majority, an opinion poll showed.
    Story: 
        
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will cap the maximum
amount of government bonds it will offer in the fourth quarter
at 30 billion crowns ($1.54 billion), it said on Monday, down
from 40-50 billion in the previous quarters.
    Story: 
    
    NWR: Shares in coal miner New World Resources (NWR)
  rose 10 percent on Monday to hit their
highest level since June 5, boosted by growing coal prices.
    Story: 
    
    PPI: Producer prices dropped 0.1 percent on the month in
August.
    Story: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power ticked higher on
Monday due to forecasts for less wind generation and increased
consumption in the region during the off peak hours, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
  ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.737     25.713    -0.09     -2.75
 vs Dollar         19.268     19.268     0        -1.49
 Czech Equities    981.05     981.05      1.35     -5.55
 U.S. Equities 15,494.78  15,376.06      0.77     18.24
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.6371 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
