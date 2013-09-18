FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
September 18, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    August producer prices data 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS===========================   
 
    PRAGUE - The government meets on the 2014 budget. The
Finance Ministry is expected to raise the growth outlook
slightly, allowing for higher revenue projections. News
conference at 1100 GMT.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - The government will address a plan by NWR 
 to close down its Paskov coal mine at the end of 2014.
The mine employs 3,000 people. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - The Finance Ministry will offer 2023 and 2019 bonds
at an auction.
    Related news: 
       
============================NEWS=============================   
     
    
    NWR TO CLOSE MINE: Czech coal miner New World Resources
  will close its Paskov mine near the city of
Ostrava after a review showed it would remain uncompetitive in
the medium term. Thousands of miners protested against the
company management on Tuesday.
    Story: 
        
    UNIPETROL: Czech refinery and petrochemicals group Unipetrol
 said on Tuesday it had closed a petrochemical steam
cracker unit at its Litvinov plant due to a technical fault.    
    Story: 
        
    CAR OUTPUT UP: Czech car output soared by 50 percent
year-on-year in August, helping to narrow a decline that has
been hurting the country's key business sector since last year,
industry association data showed.
    Story: 
    
    SUU KYI IN PRAGUE: Myanmar needs to change its constitution
as fast as possible to put the country firmly on the path to
democracy, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the country's
democratic opposition Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday.
    Story: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown bucked a weakening of Central
European assets on Tuesday, backed by comments from a central
banker that reduced the likelihood of crown selling by the bank.
    Story: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for a drop in renewable power output,
due to less wind and cloudier skies, drove Central European day
ahead power prices higher on Tuesday, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.728     25.717    -0.04      -2.71
 vs Dollar         19.238     19.254     0.08      -1.33
 Czech Equities    977.9      977.9      -0.32      -5.85
 U.S. Equities 15,529.73  15,494.78      0.23      18.51
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
      
 ==================== PRESS DIGEST ===========================  
      
   ELECTION PROMISES: Plans by the centre-left Social Democrats,
who are forerunners ahead of an election on Oct. 25-26, would
cost an extra 56.5 billion crowns ($2.93 billion) per year. The
party plans to raise taxes and hopes economic growth will raise
revenue as well.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1.
     
    GAS CONTRACT: Czech gas firm KKCG agreed to rent 90 percent
of capacity in a planned gas storage facility to Russia's
Gazprom for 15 years at a cost of 290 million euros.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1.
    
    CEZ CUTS RETAIL PRICE: Power company CEZ will cut
retail price for power by about 10 percent next year. Charges
for renewable power and distribution fees will also drop.
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1 
         
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.6371 Czech crowns)
($1 = 19.2673 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.