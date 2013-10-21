Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 21

PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================== BANKS: The Czech central bank plans to slap additional capital requirements on four lenders key to the country's banking system but will not implement all capital buffers possible under a new European regulatory framework, a central banker said. Story: Related news: VOTE: The Czech opposition centre-left Social Democrats have lost some voter support with just a week to go before the parliamentary and may be forced to seek backing from political opponents to form a government coalition, an opinion poll showed on Friday. Story: Related news: *** For stories on the Oct. 25-26 election: *** STEEL: Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Friday its third-quarter steel output dropped from the previous quarter after it shut down assets across the world due to poor demand. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Polish 10-year bond yields hit a nine-week low on Friday on expectations that interest rates would stay at record lows well into next year, while Prague stocks rallied to a five-month high. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power fell on Friday on warmer weather and an increase in solar as limited cross border capacity kept Hungarian prices at a premium, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.777 25.799 0.09 -2.91 vs Dollar 18.839 18.837 -0.01 0.77 Czech Equities 989.08 989.08 1 -4.78 U.S. Equities 15,399.65 15,371.65 0.18 17.52 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ JOBS: France's Faurecia will employ up to 800 people at a newly opened car seat plant by 2015. Hospodarske Noviny, page 22 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)