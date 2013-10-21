FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 21
October 21, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    BANKS: The Czech central bank plans to slap additional
capital requirements on four lenders key to the country's
banking system but will not implement all capital buffers
possible under a new European regulatory framework, a central
banker said. 
    VOTE: The Czech opposition centre-left Social Democrats have
lost some voter support with just a week to go before the
parliamentary and may be forced to seek backing from political
opponents to form a government coalition, an opinion poll showed
on Friday.
 *** For stories on the Oct. 25-26 election: ***
        
    STEEL: Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on
Friday its third-quarter steel output dropped from the previous
quarter after it shut down assets across the world due to poor
demand. 
    CEE MARKETS: Polish 10-year bond yields hit a nine-week low
on Friday on expectations that interest rates would stay at
record lows well into next year, while Prague stocks rallied to
a five-month high. 
    CEE POWER: Central European spot power fell on Friday on
warmer weather and an increase in solar as limited cross border
capacity kept Hungarian prices at a premium, traders said. 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.777     25.799    0.09      -2.91
 vs Dollar         18.839     18.837   -0.01       0.77
 Czech Equities    989.08     989.08     1         -4.78
 U.S. Equities 15,399.65  15,371.65     0.18      17.52
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 PRESS DIGEST
    JOBS: France's Faurecia will employ up to 800
people at a newly opened car seat plant by 2015.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 22
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy. 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

