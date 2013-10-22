FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 22
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2013 / 6:48 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    IPO: Drinks maker Stock Spirits priced its London
listing at the mid-point of its target range on Tuesday, valuing
the company at 470 million pounds ($760 million). 
    Story: 
    
    DUKOVANY: Czech utility CEZ has reduced output at
the first unit of its Dukovany nuclear power plant to 50 percent
for a repair on a steam generator, it said on Tuesday.    
    Story: 
    
    CEZ: Albania's five-week-old government will ask CEZ
 for talks to solve a row over the Czech power group's
investment in the local loss-making power distributor, hoping to
avoid an international court case. 
    Story: 
        
    VOTE: The Czech centre-left Social Democrats will take the
largest share of the vote in the Czech Republic's parliamentary
election on Friday and Saturday but gains by new parties may
lead to difficult talks to forge a ruling majority, a final
opinion poll showed on Monday. 
    Story: 
    
 *** For stories on the Oct. 25-26 election: ***
        
    BANKS: The Czech central bank plans to slap extra capital
requirements on four core lenders but will not activate all
capital buffers possible under a new European regulatory
framework, a central banker said. 
    Story: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty eased on Monday to lead
central European currencies down a touch, with regional assets
backing away from recent multi-week highs a day before
long-delayed U.S. jobs data. 
    Story: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead prices mainly rose on
Monday on an expected decline in wind generation while near
curve prices declined due to expectations for a warmer month and
falling carbon, traders said.
    Story: 
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.776     25.798    0.09      -2.91
 vs Dollar         18.842     18.85     0.04       0.75
 Czech Equities    996.79     996.79     0.78      -4.03
 U.S. Equities 15,392.2   15,399.65    -0.05      17.46
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    C.BANKER: Central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was one of
18 European economists and businesspeople who signed a European
Stability Manifesto putting forth the idea of segmenting the
euro zone into northern and southern states.
    Hampl said it was his personal opinion and not the position
of the central bank. He signed the document several months ago.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
    
    INVESTMENT: South Korea's Nexen Tire is looking at building
a 19 billion crowns tire factory in central Europe, according to
the newspaper's sources. The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria
are possible sites. The plant would create up to 2,000 jobs.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
