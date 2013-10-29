FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 29
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 29, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================NEWS==============================
    BITTER ELECTION AFTERMATH: The leader of the Czech
Republic's centre-left Social Democrats said on Monday he would
start talks with centrists on forming a government despite the
fact that his own party ejected him from its negotiating team
after a poor election result. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
  ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    For more stories on the vote: 
  ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
        
    TAX HIKES THREATENED, STOCKS MAY GAIN: Czech blue-chip
stocks may benefit from the centre-left Social Democrats'
struggle to only a slim victory in weekend elections, likely
ruining the party's plans for new taxes on utilities, banks and
telecoms companies.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: The crown dipped on Monday after weekend
elections in the Czech Republic are expected to lead to messy
coalition talks, while other Central European assets were
treading water.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.699     25.696   -0.01      -2.6
 vs Dollar         18.641     18.648    0.04       1.81
 Czech Equities    990.78     990.78     0         -4.61
 U.S. Equities 15,568.93  15,570.28    -0.01      18.81
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    ELECTIONS: Andrej Babis, the leader of anti-corruption
movement ANO 2011, is the unambiguous winner of the early
election, President Milos Zeman said. He said the Social
Democrats, who won the election by a narrow margin, failed.
    He said he thought the most sensible option was a minority
government led by the Social Democrats for which support in the
parliament would have to be found. He added it was one possible
option but not the only one.
    He said that if he were Social Democrats leader Bohuslav
Sobotka he would resign after the much worse than expected
election result.
    He also said the person he will appoint to negotiate a new
government may not necessarily be the next prime minister.
    Tyden, page 12
    
    TELEFONICA CZECH UNIT SALE: Czech investment group PPF will
acquire a control stake in Telefonica Czech Republic,
a unit of Spain's Telefonica, by November 11 for a
maximum of 75 billion crowns ($4.02 billion), the paper reports,
citing unnamed sources.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 18.6678 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.