FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 31
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
October 31, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    September money supply data at 0900 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Nominal value in auction 8
billion crowns.
    Related news: 
============================NEWS==============================
    NEW VIDEO OF KIDNAPPED WOMEN:  Two young Czech women
kidnapped in southwest Pakistan in March said in a new video
released by the Czech government on Wednesday they feared they
would soon be killed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TELEFONICA, T-MOBILE TO SHARE NETWORK: Telefonica Czech
Republic and T-Mobile have signed an
agreement to share their 2G and 3G mobile networks in the Czech
Republic, the companies said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TROUBLED BROADCASTER CME LOOKING FOR CAPITAL BOOST:
Loss-making broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
  said on Wednesday it needed more money to
stay afloat and was trying to secure extra financing from its
main shareholder, Time Warner.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed slightly on
Wednesday with the Hungarian forint holding in recent ranges
despite the central bank's flagging of more easing to come, on
top of Tuesday's rate cut.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European power prices fell on Wednesday
due to a holiday in neighbouring Germany that increased the
availability of more power for exports, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.737    25.736     0         -2.75
 vs Dollar         18.78     18.689    -0.49       1.08
 Czech Equities  1,017.1   1,017.1      -0.02      -2.08
 U.S. Equities 15,618.76 15,680.35     -0.39      19.19
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SOCIAL DEMOCRATS SPLIT: Bohuslav Sobotka, the leader of the
Social Democrats who won the general election on Oct 25-26, said
that after the party's central committee meeting on November 10
either him or rival and deputy chairman Michal Hasek must leave
the party's leadership.
    Hasek and three other top leaders of the party admitted they
lied when they denied meeting president Milos Zeman on Satruday
night, right after the election ended.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1; Pravo, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.