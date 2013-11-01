FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 1
November 1, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October due out at 0830
GMT 
    End-October budget balance data (1300 GMT)
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================NEWS==============================
    LEFT LEADER DEFEATS REBELS: Czech Social Democrat leader
Bohuslav Sobotka took back control of talks to form a new
government on Thursday, defeating a bid to oust him by party
rebels unhappy over a poor election result.   
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANKER TO HOLD FIRE ON INTERVENTIONS: Advocates of
currency intervention on the Czech central bank  are expected to
remain in the minority at its November 7 meeting, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ALL CEN.BANKERS TO ATTEND MTG NEXT WEEK: All Czech central
bank board members will attend the bank's Nov. 7 monetary policy
meeting, the bank said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FINMIN SEES BETTER ECONOMY: The Czech Finance Ministry
expects the economy to shrink by 1.0 percent his year, less than
earlier seen 1.5 pct.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RETAIL BONDS FOR CHRISTMAS: The Czech Finance Ministry plans
to borrow 5 billion to 10 billion crowns ($267.6 million-535.2
million) in a retail bond issue to households in the autumn to
help round out its 2013 borrowing, it said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NWR WORKERS STRIKING: Miners at New World Resources' (NWR)
  Czech coal mining unit will vote next week
whether to strike or accept the latest wage offer the firm hopes
will help it swing to profit.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks weakened on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve sounded less concerned about the
economy than some had expected, weighing on riskier assets that
have been supported by U.S. monetary stimulus.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European prompt power prices fell on
Thursday as a holiday in a number of countries was expected to
curtail consumption ahead of the weekend, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.771     25.735    -0.14      -2.89
 vs Dollar         19.007     18.891    -0.61      -0.12
 Czech Equities  1,015.12   1,015.12     -0.19      -2.27
 U.S. Equities 15,545.75  15,618.76     -0.47      18.63
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    2014 BUDGET: The Czech Republic may have to use a
provisional budget in 2014 which allows for spending one twelfth
of total 2013 spending each month. A large part of the money is
used on mandatory spending (such as pensions and welfare
benefits).
    The parliament will meet at its first session after the Oct
25-26 election on Nov 25. Before the 2014 budget can be debated
official parliamentary positions must be filled. That could take
several weeks.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
