Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 1

PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October due out at 0830 GMT End-October budget balance data (1300 GMT) ============================NEWS============================== LEFT LEADER DEFEATS REBELS: Czech Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka took back control of talks to form a new government on Thursday, defeating a bid to oust him by party rebels unhappy over a poor election result. C.BANKER TO HOLD FIRE ON INTERVENTIONS: Advocates of currency intervention on the Czech central bank are expected to remain in the minority at its November 7 meeting, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. ALL CEN.BANKERS TO ATTEND MTG NEXT WEEK: All Czech central bank board members will attend the bank's Nov. 7 monetary policy meeting, the bank said. FINMIN SEES BETTER ECONOMY: The Czech Finance Ministry expects the economy to shrink by 1.0 percent his year, less than earlier seen 1.5 pct. RETAIL BONDS FOR CHRISTMAS: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to borrow 5 billion to 10 billion crowns ($267.6 million-535.2 million) in a retail bond issue to households in the autumn to help round out its 2013 borrowing, it said. NWR WORKERS STRIKING: Miners at New World Resources' (NWR) Czech coal mining unit will vote next week whether to strike or accept the latest wage offer the firm hopes will help it swing to profit. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks weakened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sounded less concerned about the economy than some had expected, weighing on riskier assets that have been supported by U.S. monetary stimulus. CEE POWER: Central European prompt power prices fell on Thursday as a holiday in a number of countries was expected to curtail consumption ahead of the weekend, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.771 25.735 -0.14 -2.89 vs Dollar 19.007 18.891 -0.61 -0.12 Czech Equities 1,015.12 1,015.12 -0.19 -2.27 U.S. Equities 15,545.75 15,618.76 -0.47 18.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 2014 BUDGET: The Czech Republic may have to use a provisional budget in 2014 which allows for spending one twelfth of total 2013 spending each month. A large part of the money is used on mandatory spending (such as pensions and welfare benefits). The parliament will meet at its first session after the Oct 25-26 election on Nov 25. Before the 2014 budget can be debated official parliamentary positions must be filled. That could take several weeks. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.