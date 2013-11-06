FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 6
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 6, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    September foreign trade data at 0800 GMT 
    September industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Czech statistics office (CSU) to hold a news
conference on Czech industrial output in 2013 at 0900 GMT. 
    Related news:    
    
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news:    
    
    AMSTERDAM - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR)
  to release third quarter results AT 0700 GMT.
Conference call for analysts and investors at 1000 GMT.  
    Related news:    
    
    PRAGUE - First round of 2.50%/28 government
bond auction. Nominal value in the competitive part of auction
up to 4.5 billion crowns. First round of 1.50%/19 
government bond auction. Nominal value in the competitive part
of auction up to 5 billion crowns.
    Related news:   
============================NEWS==============================  
 
    TELEFONICA SELLS CZECH UNIT: Telefonica has agreed
to sell its Czech business for 2.47 billion euros ($3.3
billion), it said on Tuesday, the  latest disposal for the
Spanish group aimed at cutting debt and leaving it to focus on
its Italian and Brazilian interests. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RETAIL SALES UP: Unadjusted retail sales, including the
sales and repair of cars and fuel sales, rose by 3.7 percent
compared with a year ago mainly thanks to a steep rise in
internet sales and two extra working days versus last year. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TELEFONICA Q3 NET FALLS IN LINE WITH F'CAST: Telefonica
Czech Republic  reported a 23.5 percent
year-on-year drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.35
billion crowns ($70.61 million), hit by declining mobile and
fixed-line services revenue.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The leu fell a touch on Tuesday when the
Romanian central bank cut interest rates to a new record low,
the first in a series rate setting meetings in central Europe
this week.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Weaker consumption due to warming weather and
increased renewable supply pressured central European power
day-ahead power on Tuesday, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.809     25.81     0         -3.04
 vs Dollar         19.132     19.163    0.16      -0.77
 Czech Equities  1,013.01   1,013.01    -1.29      -2.47
 U.S. Equities 15,618.22  15,639.12    -0.13      19.19
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TELECOM DEAL: The first step management of Telefonica Czech
Republic plans after the company was sold to Czech
investment group PPF is to lay off up to 2,000 people, the paper
reports, citing unnamed sources. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
