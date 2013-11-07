FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 7
November 7, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    October foreign reserves data at 0900 GMT. 
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1200 GMT with a
news conference to follow at 1330 GMT.  
    Analysts expect the bank to leave its main rate at 0.05
percent and 15 out of 18 analysts polled by Reuters said the
bank would decide against easing monetary conditions through
crown sales, its next preferred policy tool. 
    Related news:    
    
    PRAGUE - Second auction round of 2.50%/28 and
1.50%/19 government bonds.
    Related news:   
============================NEWS==============================  
 
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka
 fell 2 percent in the third quarter to 3.25 billion
crowns ($170.45 million), beating estimates thanks to lower
provisioning costs.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group's earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
rose 36.2 percent to 18.1 million euros ($24.5 million)in the
first nine months of 2013, the Czech betting group said on
Thursday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NWR: Miner New World Resources (NWR)  
posted a 48.5 million euro ($65.4 million) third-quarter loss
from continuing operations on Wednesday but said a cost-cutting
programme to help cope with weak coal prices was going to plan. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are set to firm
against the euro in the next 12 months, helped by economic
recovery in Europe and relatively sound current account
balances, a Reuters poll shows.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty led gains among emerging
European currencies on Wednesday, touching a two-week high after
strong manufacturing data earlier this week and a central bank
decision to hold interest rates steady.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for falling wind supply in the region
sent central European day ahead power higher on Wednesday but
warmer weather that is expected to cut heating demand kept a lid
on gains, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.76      25.773    0.05      -2.84
 vs Dollar         19.056     19.028   -0.15      -0.37
 Czech Equities  1,028.19   1,028.19     1.5       -1.01
 U.S. Equities 15,746.88  15,618.22     0.82      20.17
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    RETAIL BOND: The Finance Ministry will close several weeks
early its autumn issue of retail bonds after receiving high
demand.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    TELEFONICA: PPF's main investment strategist said the group
bought a majority stake in Telefonica Czech Republic 
because it believes technological changes make the sector's
future more optimistic than market valuations show.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

