Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 7

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

October foreign reserves data at 0900 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1200 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1330 GMT. Analysts expect the bank to leave its main rate at 0.05 percent and 15 out of 18 analysts polled by Reuters said the bank would decide against easing monetary conditions through crown sales, its next preferred policy tool.

PRAGUE - Second auction round of 2.50%/28 and 1.50%/19 government bonds.

KOMERCNI BANKA: Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka fell 2 percent in the third quarter to 3.25 billion crowns ($170.45 million), beating estimates thanks to lower provisioning costs.

FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36.2 percent to 18.1 million euros ($24.5 million)in the first nine months of 2013, the Czech betting group said on Thursday.

NWR: Miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a 48.5 million euro ($65.4 million) third-quarter loss from continuing operations on Wednesday but said a cost-cutting programme to help cope with weak coal prices was going to plan.

CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are set to firm against the euro in the next 12 months, helped by economic recovery in Europe and relatively sound current account balances, a Reuters poll shows.

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty led gains among emerging European currencies on Wednesday, touching a two-week high after strong manufacturing data earlier this week and a central bank decision to hold interest rates steady.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for falling wind supply in the region sent central European day ahead power higher on Wednesday but warmer weather that is expected to cut heating demand kept a lid on gains, traders said.

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.76 25.773 0.05 -2.84
vs Dollar 19.056 19.028 -0.15 -0.37
Czech Equities 1,028.19 1,028.19 1.5 -1.01
U.S. Equities 15,746.88 15,618.22 0.82 20.17

RETAIL BOND: The Finance Ministry will close several weeks early its autumn issue of retail bonds after receiving high demand. Pravo, page 1

TELEFONICA: PPF's main investment strategist said the group bought a majority stake in Telefonica Czech Republic because it believes technological changes make the sector's future more optimistic than market valuations show. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9