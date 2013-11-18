FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18
November 18, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases...................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================NEWS==============================  
     
    CROWN TARGET: The Czech central bank could change its target
of keeping the crown currency close 27 to the euro but such a
move is not very likely, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer
said on Sunday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MONEY: The Czech central bank's plan to weaken the crown
currency and raise price growth could actually hurt consumer
demand next year instead of boosting it. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANK MINUTES: The Czech central bank will continue
intervening in the currency market until it considers it "highly
likely" that it can drop its interventions for good, minutes
from the bank's November meeting showed. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty inched higher against the euro
on Friday and analysts see it outperforming Hungary's forint in
the weeks ahead, supported by relatively tighter monetary
policy. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices fell on
Friday on low weekend demand, with Hungary again trading higher
on limited capacity, while forecasts of lower temperatures
supported prices for the next working day, traders said.  
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        27.141     27.137   -0.01      -8.36
 vs Dollar         20.097     20.099    0.01      -5.86
 Czech Equities  1,009.24   1,009.24     0.76      -2.84
 U.S. Equities 15,961.7   15,876.22     0.54      21.81
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 
    GAS: The City of Prague has backed off the idea of buying
E.ON's stake in gas company Prazska Plynarenska and
instead will look for a strategic investor for the shares. Three
unnamed investors have shown interest. The price could be around
2 billion crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    NWR/JSW: Polish coal group JSW roughly offered the same as
Czech group Metalimex for New World Resources' (NWR) 
coking business OKK, JSW's Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski
said. He said that JSW's dominant position was a risk. JSW never
considering acquiring NWR, he added.
    NWR agreed to sell its coke business to Metalimex for 95
million euros in September. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    EURO: Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said the bank's
interventions against the crown would not impact possible euro
adoption.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
    
    TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic's chief
executive extended his contract by a year, according to the
magazine's sources. A spokesman did not comment about the
conditions of the contract.
    Euro, page 10
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
