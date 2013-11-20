Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 20

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ============================NEWS============================== TELECOMS: The three existing Czech mobile operators, Telefonica Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone, won an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: INTERVENTIONS: Changing the Czech central bank's crown target to 28 per euro from 27 would be neither "dramatic nor unrealistic", a central banker said on Tuesday in an interview on patria.cz., in the clearest mention yet of the possibility of further easing. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell to a 4-1/2 year low on Tuesday, pushed down by comments from a central banker who said it would not be unrealistic for the bank to lower its target exchange rate for the currency versus the euro. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Higher consumption due to chilly temperatures drove central European day ahead power higher on Tuesday as renewable production was forecast largely unchanged, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CSOB BOSS QUITS: Pavel Kavanek, CEO of the second biggest Czech lender, KBC's CSOB, will leave the helm of the bank at the next general meeting in April 2014. Kavanek has led CSOB for two decades and according to speculations within CSOB he will be replaced by a foreign manager, because there is nobody at CSOB with the necessary leadership and experience. Hospodarske noviny, page 13. NUCLEAR GUARANTEES: Candole Partners calculated that at current prices, the guaranteed price of electricity would have to be 108 euros per megawatt hour, at 2013 prices, for CEZ to be able to enlarge Temelin nuclear plant and that subsidies would have to be paid for at least 35 years. This is nearly 70 euros more than the current wholesale price of electricity, Jan Ondrich of Candole said. Hospodarske noviny, page 11. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 27.322 27.302 -0.07 -9.08 vs Dollar 20.183 20.222 0.19 -6.31 Czech Equities 1,017.39 1,017.39 -0.44 -2.05 U.S. Equities 15,967.03 15,976.02 -0.06 21.85 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com