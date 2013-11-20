FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 20
November 20, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================  
     
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
    Related news: 
============================NEWS==============================  
     
    TELECOMS: The three existing Czech mobile operators,
Telefonica Czech Republic, T-Mobile and
Vodafone, won an auction of radio spectrum for 4G
high-speed mobile data networks, the telecoms regulator said on
Tuesday.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INTERVENTIONS: Changing the Czech central bank's crown
target to 28 per euro from 27 would be neither "dramatic nor
unrealistic", a central banker said on Tuesday in an interview
on patria.cz., in the clearest mention yet of the possibility of
further easing. 
   Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell to a 4-1/2 year low 
on Tuesday, pushed down by comments from a central banker who
said it would not be unrealistic for the bank to lower its
target exchange rate for the currency versus the euro. 
    Story: Related news:   
    
    CEE POWER: Higher consumption due to chilly temperatures
drove central European day ahead power higher on Tuesday as
renewable production was forecast largely unchanged, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
   
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 
   
    CSOB BOSS QUITS: Pavel Kavanek, CEO of the second biggest
Czech lender, KBC's CSOB, will leave the helm of the
bank at the next general meeting in April 2014. Kavanek has led
CSOB for two decades and according to speculations within CSOB
he will be replaced by a foreign manager, because there is
nobody at CSOB with the necessary leadership and experience.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 13. 
    
    NUCLEAR GUARANTEES: Candole Partners calculated that at
current prices, the guaranteed price of electricity would have
to be 108 euros per megawatt hour, at 2013 prices, for CEZ
 to be able to enlarge Temelin nuclear plant and that
subsidies would have to be paid for at least 35 years.
    This is nearly 70 euros more than the current wholesale
price of electricity, Jan Ondrich of Candole said.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 11.

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        27.322     27.302   -0.07      -9.08
 vs Dollar         20.183     20.222    0.19      -6.31
 Czech Equities  1,017.39   1,017.39    -0.44      -2.05
 U.S. Equities 15,967.03  15,976.02    -0.06      21.85
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
