FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 27
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 27, 2013 / 7:34 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================  
     
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm) (0730 GMT). News conference to
follow.
    Related news: 
============================NEWS==============================  
         
    OIL: Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil
producer, and Italy's Eni have agreed to funnel oil
supplies to each other's European refineries, signing the deal
during a Russia-Italy bilateral meeting on Tuesday.  
    Under the terms of the deal, Rosneft would supply 1 million
tonnes of oil to Eni's refineries in Germany and the Czech
Republic.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on 
Tuesday, with the Hungarian forint steady even though the
central bank cut its base rate by 20 basis points, reducing the
premium on the currency.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European spot electricity prices declined
on Tuesday due to increased wind generation, 
which offset the impact of further drop in temperatures, traders
said. 
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        27.318     27.288   -0.11      -9.06
 vs Dollar         20.098     20.159    0.3       -5.86
 Czech Equities  1,013.07   1,013.07    -0.76      -2.47
 U.S. Equities 16,072.8   16,072.54     0         22.65
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT 
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 
    "COAL WAR": A deal ending energy groups EPH and Czech Coal's
long-running price dispute should be signed by the end of the
year, according to sources.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    TELEFONICA CZECH REPUBLIC: Investment group PPF could
de-list Telefonica Czech Republic from the Prague
stock exchange if it buys out minority shareholders, the paper
said. 
    Its investment vehicle for the purchase of a 65 percent
stake in the telecoms group has a 60 billion crown credit line,
of which half is set aside for a buyout, the paper said. 
    Analysts said the stock could return in an IPO after
restructuring.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    BOURSE: CEZ will list 10 million euros in
short-term paper on the Prague exchange, the first company to do
so.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    REAL ESTATE: Real estate group CPI, owned by investor
Radovan Vitek, got bank loans totaling 3.6 billion crowns for
acquisitions from Endurance fund.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.

 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.