Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 27

============================NEWS============================== OIL: Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer, and Italy's Eni have agreed to funnel oil supplies to each other's European refineries, signing the deal during a Russia-Italy bilateral meeting on Tuesday. Under the terms of the deal, Rosneft would supply 1 million tonnes of oil to Eni's refineries in Germany and the Czech Republic. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, with the Hungarian forint steady even though the central bank cut its base rate by 20 basis points, reducing the premium on the currency. CEE POWER: Central European spot electricity prices declined on Tuesday due to increased wind generation, which offset the impact of further drop in temperatures, traders said. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ "COAL WAR": A deal ending energy groups EPH and Czech Coal's long-running price dispute should be signed by the end of the year, according to sources. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 TELEFONICA CZECH REPUBLIC: Investment group PPF could de-list Telefonica Czech Republic from the Prague stock exchange if it buys out minority shareholders, the paper said. Its investment vehicle for the purchase of a 65 percent stake in the telecoms group has a 60 billion crown credit line, of which half is set aside for a buyout, the paper said. Analysts said the stock could return in an IPO after restructuring. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 BOURSE: CEZ will list 10 million euros in short-term paper on the Prague exchange, the first company to do so. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 REAL ESTATE: Real estate group CPI, owned by investor Radovan Vitek, got bank loans totaling 3.6 billion crowns for acquisitions from Endurance fund. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12