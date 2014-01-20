FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 20
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 20, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================EVENTS===============================
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds and treasury bills in
February of 2014.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS==============================
    TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic plans to lay
off around 10 percent of its workforce in 2014 as part of an
ongoing restructuring, the Czech telecommunications company
said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PRIME MINISTER: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed
centre-left leader Bohuslav Sobotka prime minister on Friday,
opening the way for the former finance minister to pursue looser
fiscal policies and closer links with the core of Europe.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TEMELIN: Czech utility CEZ will shut its 1,056
megawatt unit 1 at the Temelin nuclear power plant for 74 days
starting at the end of June for a turbine upgrade, the utility
said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
     
    CEE MARKETS: The Serbian dinar recovered against the euro on
Friday, with dealers saying the central bank had stepped in to
support the currency after it tested 16-month lows in early
trade following a downgrade of the country's debt by Fitch.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices eased
ahead of the weekend as increasing renewable power generation
offset colder temperatures, traders said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TRUCKS: Truckmaker Tatra produced 763 vehicles in 2013, the
most since 2008.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    T-MOBILE: T-Mobile increased the number of its customers by
330,000 to 5.83 million in 2013.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.2036 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
