February 3, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January due out at 0830
GMT.
    End-January budget balance data (1300 GMT).
===========================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference at 1100 GMT.
    PRAGUE - Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky to hold a news
conference on its priorities (1400 GMT).
===========================NEWS==============================
    BUDGET: The Czech Republic will aim to reduce its budget
deficit to below 100 billion crowns ($4.89 billion) in 2015 from
a planned 112 billion crowns this year, the country's new
finance minister said on Sunday.
    UNIPETROL: Czech oil firm Unipetrol has completed
the buyout of Royal Dutch Shell's minority stake in its
refining unit Ceska Rafinerska, in the latest move to reshape an
industry hit by low margins and unstable prices.
    OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should grow slightly faster than
expected in 2014, recovering from a contraction last year, the
Finance Ministry said in quarterly update of its macroeconomic
forecasts.
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint and government bonds extended
losses on Friday, spurring expectations that its central bank
may become the next to be forced into an interest rate hike as
investors flee riskier assets.
    CEE POWER: High forecast levels of wind and solar power
generation, as well as lower weekend demand, drove Central
European spot power prices lower on Friday while the Czech front
year contract also eased, tracking oil and carbon, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.514     27.458    -0.2       -0.67
 vs Dollar         20.383     20.309    -0.36      -2.6
 Czech Equities    990.61     990.61     -0.38       0.16
 U.S. Equities 15,698.85  15,848.61     -0.94      -5.3
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) 
 co-Chief Executive Christoph Mainusch said companies
had accepted the broadcasters' new pricing policy very well.
    He said the group's Czech station Nova saw its market share
in the key 15-54 age group rise 2 percentage points to 36
percent in 2013.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page D4
    
    TEMELIN: The European Commission will wait to request
documentation on CEZ's Temelin tender until Areva's
appeal on disqualification is decided in a Czech court, Czech
radio reported.
    Pravo, page 17
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
