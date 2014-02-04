FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 4
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================

    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament opens another regular
session (13:00 GMT).
        
===========================NEWS==============================
    PMI: Central European manufacturing activity gained steam in
January and grew at its fastest pace since 2011 in Poland and
the Czech Republic, showing a recovery building in the region as
growth returns to the euro zone.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    POLL: The Czech central bank may start to back off an
intervention pledge in the first quarter of 2015, a Reuters poll
of analysts showed, but how it will exit its commitment remains
uncertain.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 45.05
billion crowns ($2.20 billion) surplus at the end of January,
slightly higher than a year ago mainly due to a bigger inflow of
European Union funds.
    Story: Related news: 
   
    CEE MARKETS: A surge in Central European business activity
indexes offered the region's currencies some protection on
Monday from the pressure exerted on emerging markets by the turn
in U.S. monetary policy.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European prompt power fell on Monday due
to forecasts for unseasonably warm temperatures that are
expected to crimp heating demand and increased renewable
generation that will boost supply in coming days, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.537     27.478    -0.21      -0.75
 vs Dollar         20.341     20.118    -1.11      -2.39
 Czech Equities    986.81     986.81     -0.38      -0.23
 U.S. Equities 15,372.8   15,698.85     -2.08      -7.26
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
   
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    
    AMAZON WAREHOUSE SUPPORTED BY PM, FINMIN
    Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Finance Minister Andrej
Babis support the construction of Amazon's logistic facilities
near Prague and Brno, possibly worth up to 5 billion Czech
crowns ($245.10 million), which may employ up to 10,000 people.
    Sobotka is in favor of a guarantee that there will be new
exit built from the D1 highway to the warehouse near Brno.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.