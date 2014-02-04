Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 4

PRAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament opens another regular session (13:00 GMT). ===========================NEWS============================== PMI: Central European manufacturing activity gained steam in January and grew at its fastest pace since 2011 in Poland and the Czech Republic, showing a recovery building in the region as growth returns to the euro zone. Story: Related news: POLL: The Czech central bank may start to back off an intervention pledge in the first quarter of 2015, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, but how it will exit its commitment remains uncertain. Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 45.05 billion crowns ($2.20 billion) surplus at the end of January, slightly higher than a year ago mainly due to a bigger inflow of European Union funds. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: A surge in Central European business activity indexes offered the region's currencies some protection on Monday from the pressure exerted on emerging markets by the turn in U.S. monetary policy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European prompt power fell on Monday due to forecasts for unseasonably warm temperatures that are expected to crimp heating demand and increased renewable generation that will boost supply in coming days, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.537 27.478 -0.21 -0.75 vs Dollar 20.341 20.118 -1.11 -2.39 Czech Equities 986.81 986.81 -0.38 -0.23 U.S. Equities 15,372.8 15,698.85 -2.08 -7.26 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ AMAZON WAREHOUSE SUPPORTED BY PM, FINMIN Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Finance Minister Andrej Babis support the construction of Amazon's logistic facilities near Prague and Brno, possibly worth up to 5 billion Czech crowns ($245.10 million), which may employ up to 10,000 people. Sobotka is in favor of a guarantee that there will be new exit built from the D1 highway to the warehouse near Brno. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com