Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 14
February 14, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q4/13 gross domestic product estimate data at 0800 GMT.
    Feb. 6 CNB governing board meeting minutes at 0800 GMT.
===========================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament concludes a session.
===========================NEWS==============================
    NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRR.L
NWRR.PR reported a record 466.1 million-euro ($633 million) net
loss in the fourth quarter, due to a big impairment charge
related to a sharp fall in coal prices.
    SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Czech unit Skoda Auto
raised car sales in January by 16.5 percent to 80,900 vehicles,
boosted by strong sales in Europe after the launch of a new
generation of its Octavia model last year, Skoda said on
Thursday.
    KARIMOV: Uzbek President Islam Karimov has postponed a visit
to Prague after Czech government ministers said they would not
meet the leader who has been accused of serious human rights
abuses.
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint EURHUF= sank to its lowest
level in more than a week on Thursday on expectations of further
rate easing by the central bank which meets to discuss policy
next Tuesday.
    CEE POWER: A forecast of subdued wind power generation in
central Europe alongside planned partial outages at coal-fired
plants drove regional spot power prices higher on Thursday,
traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.491     27.508    0.06      -0.58
 vs Dollar         20.062     20.114    0.26      -0.99
 Czech Equities  1,016.82   1,016.82    -0.12       2.81
 U.S. Equities 16,027.59  15,963.94     0.4       -3.31
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
           
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    THE STATE HAS TO STEP INTO POWER PLANTS CONSTRUCTION -CEZ
    The state has to step into the process of power plants
construction, because the environment set by its regulations
effectively prevents building any new energy source, mainly due
to distorted prices, Daniel Benes, chief of CEZ, said.
    "The market is so distorted, that it is impossible to decide
on any investment into any type of power plant without the state
stepping in, as the rule-maker, and making the construction of
any such power plant possible," said Benes.
    Pravo, page 19 
       
    ONE OF AMAZON'S DISTRIBUTION HUBS GOT GREEN LIGHT
    The townhall assembly of Dobroviz, near the capital Prague,
approved the plan of Amazon to build a distribution hub
for more than 100 million euros. The company wants the site to
be operational by autumn, although there is still an appeal
filed, which might still derail the construction.
    Another centre, planned near Brno, will be voted on by the
local assembly on Friday.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
       
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
