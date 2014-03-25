FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 25
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects date of Philip Morris annual meeting to April 25)
    PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Industry Minister Jan Mladek speaks on industrial
policy (0730 GMT)
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Lower house of parliament reopens session (1300
GMT).
    Related news: 
    
    KUTNA HORA - Philip Morris CR releases dividend
proposal and an invitation to April 25 annual meeting.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    FISCAL COMPACT: The Czech cabinet agreed on Monday to join
the European Union's fiscal compact on budget stability, in a
move it said underlined Prague's support for closer EU
integration after a period of relatively eurosceptic government.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEZ: CEZ shares jump after Finance  Minister Andrej Babis
said he wanted energy company CEZ to pay out its full
2013 profit in dividends.
    Story: Related news: 
           
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and bonds posted
modest gains on Monday as a calmer tone returned to markets hit
in recent weeks by the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central European prompt power retreated on Monday
after overshooting expectations a day earlier and weighed down
by increased supply with the restart of a Czech nuclear reactor,
traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.422     27.42    -0.01      -0.33
 vs Dollar         19.829     19.898    0.35       0.19
 Czech Equities    990.37     990.37    -0.12       0.13
 U.S. Equities 16,276.69  16,302.77    -0.16      -1.81
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
 
    NO BIG JUMP IN IMMIGRATION FROM UKRAINE: The Czech Republic
has not seen any significant increase in visa applications from
Ukraine, the interior ministry said.
    Pravo, page 3
    
    HIGHER PAYMENTS TO HOSPITALS: The government will pay about
2.1 billion crowns ($105.49 million) more this year and 4.2
billion next year in health insurance for children, pensioners
and the unemployed to compensate healthcare providers for
patient bed and board fees that have been struck down by the
Constitutional Court.
    E15, page 2
    
    DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER REPLACED: Martin Pros, a nominee of
the ruling Social Democrats, will replace Radek Urban as the
deputy finance minister in charge of financial markets.
    Pravo, page 4
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
      
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 19.9075 Czech Crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.