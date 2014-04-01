FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 1
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q4/13 gross domestic product revised data at 0700 GMT.
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March due out at 0730
GMT.
    End-March budget balance data (1200 GMT).
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
      
    BUDGET: The Czech Republic's new finance minister Andrej
Babis said on Monday he plans a 2015 budget with a deficit of
100 billion crowns ($5.01 billion), down from an approved 112
billion this year, and will submit his proposal a few months
early.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PPF: Czech investment group PPF has acquired a minority
stake French biotech company OriBase Pharma, PPF said on Monday.
    Story: Related news:      
 
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ launched a tender offer for
an outstanding 600 million euro, 5.75 percent coupon bond due in
2015 and a 500 million euro, 3.625 percent bond
due 2016 for cash, it said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped on Monday after Hungary
reported its current account surplus in 2013 was larger than
expected, just as the country's election campaign entered its
final week.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central European prompt power prices rose on
Monday on low wind supply, while Hungarian day ahead traded
higher than its regional peers as limited import capacity
restricted supply, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.418     27.438    0.07      -0.31
 vs Dollar         19.921     19.902   -0.1       -0.28
 Czech Equities  1,006.45   1,006.45     0.08       1.76
 U.S. Equities 16,457.66  16,323.06     0.82      -0.72
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
    CIGARETTES: A Finance Ministry proposal would require
tobacco manufacturers and sellers to destroy any unsold
cigarettes three months after a tax change. Cigarette makers
have in the past stockpiled inventory ahead of planned tax
changes to avoid raising prices.
    Pravo, page 14
    
    BANK: GE Money is "mapping out" a possible sale, an unnamed
source from an investment bank said, but no official sale
process has started. The market has long speculated about the
possible sale of the bank, which declined to comment for the
newspaper.
    The paper reported that the Ukraine crisis could complicate
Russian interest in the bank.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
           
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
      
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.9440 Czech Crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.