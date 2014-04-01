Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 1

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q4/13 gross domestic product revised data at 0700 GMT. Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March due out at 0730 GMT. End-March budget balance data (1200 GMT). Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ BUDGET: The Czech Republic's new finance minister Andrej Babis said on Monday he plans a 2015 budget with a deficit of 100 billion crowns ($5.01 billion), down from an approved 112 billion this year, and will submit his proposal a few months early. Story: Related news: PPF: Czech investment group PPF has acquired a minority stake French biotech company OriBase Pharma, PPF said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech utility CEZ launched a tender offer for an outstanding 600 million euro, 5.75 percent coupon bond due in 2015 and a 500 million euro, 3.625 percent bond due 2016 for cash, it said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped on Monday after Hungary reported its current account surplus in 2013 was larger than expected, just as the country's election campaign entered its final week. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European prompt power prices rose on Monday on low wind supply, while Hungarian day ahead traded higher than its regional peers as limited import capacity restricted supply, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.418 27.438 0.07 -0.31 vs Dollar 19.921 19.902 -0.1 -0.28 Czech Equities 1,006.45 1,006.45 0.08 1.76 U.S. Equities 16,457.66 16,323.06 0.82 -0.72 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== CIGARETTES: A Finance Ministry proposal would require tobacco manufacturers and sellers to destroy any unsold cigarettes three months after a tax change. Cigarette makers have in the past stockpiled inventory ahead of planned tax changes to avoid raising prices. Pravo, page 14 BANK: GE Money is "mapping out" a possible sale, an unnamed source from an investment bank said, but no official sale process has started. The market has long speculated about the possible sale of the bank, which declined to comment for the newspaper. The paper reported that the Ukraine crisis could complicate Russian interest in the bank. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.9440 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)