#Credit RSS
April 2, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
      
    POLL-Reuters Czech macroeconomic poll for April 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BUDGET: The Czech fiscal deficit fell by two thirds to 1.4
percent of gross domestic product in 2013 due to a cut in
investments by officials wary of strict new procurement rules.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NWR MINE: The Czech Industry Ministry will recommend to the
government that the state should help cover the costs of closing
New World Resources' NWRR.L NWRR.PR Paskov hard coal mine - on
the condition the firm keeps it open until the end of 2016.
    Story: Related news:      
 
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR is exploring the sale of a
minority stake in its 1.1 billion euro ($1.5 billion) wind park
in southeastern Romania, Europe's largest land-based wind farm,
a company official said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BECHEROVKA: Pernod Ricard PERP.PA is looking to sell its
Becherovka liquor brand in the Czech Republic in a deal that
could be worth up to $200 million, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty EURPLN= eased on Tuesday after
business surveys showed a slowdown in the recovery of Central
Europe's biggest economy.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central European prompt power prices rose on
Tuesday due to low levels of wind and nuclear supply, along with
limited import capacity to Hungary, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.456     27.394   -0.23      -0.45
 vs Dollar         19.885     19.936    0.26      -0.1
 Czech Equities  1,016.78   1,016.78     1.03       2.8
 U.S. Equities 16,532.61  16,457.66     0.46      -0.27
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
   
    CAR PRODUCTION GREW BY 10 PCT IN THE FIRST TWO MONTHS
    Manufacturers in the Czech Republic raised their production
by 10 percent to 209,725 cars in the January-February period,
their association said.
    The largest portion comes from Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto,
where the production increased by 21 percent to 127,049
vehicles. Second place belongs to Hyundai with 51,110 cars or 2
percent more than in the same period last year.
    Pravo, page 15
    
    BAKALA LEAVES BXR GROUP, RETAINS SHARE IN NWR
    Billionaire Zdenek Bakala is leaving his 50 percent,
non-controlling share in BXR Group, through which he managed
most of his property. He will keep his share in New World
Recources minig company as well as two companies from the BXR
portfolio and commercial property.
    "Zdenek Bakala is parting ways with his current partners due
to disputes and he is establishing his own investment group,"
Tomas Pavlik, spokesman of Bakala's Czech company, BMM, said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    NOVA TV ADVERTISEMENT REVENUE JUMPS
    Nova television group's advertisement revenues jumped by 57
percent to 1,81 billion Czech crowns, as the main companies like
Pilsner Urquell brewery returned to the unit of Central European
Media Enterprises.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    ONE QUARTER OF CZECHS SUPPORT EURO ADOPTION -POLL
    The share of Czechs supporting euro adoption grew by seven
percentage points to 24 percent as the number of staunch
opponents of the move decreased, polling agency STEM said.
    Pravo, page 15
           
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
      
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
