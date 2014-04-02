Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 2

PRAGUE, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ POLL-Reuters Czech macroeconomic poll for April Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech fiscal deficit fell by two thirds to 1.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 due to a cut in investments by officials wary of strict new procurement rules. Story: Related news: NWR MINE: The Czech Industry Ministry will recommend to the government that the state should help cover the costs of closing New World Resources' NWRR.L NWRR.PR Paskov hard coal mine - on the condition the firm keeps it open until the end of 2016. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR is exploring the sale of a minority stake in its 1.1 billion euro ($1.5 billion) wind park in southeastern Romania, Europe's largest land-based wind farm, a company official said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: BECHEROVKA: Pernod Ricard PERP.PA is looking to sell its Becherovka liquor brand in the Czech Republic in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million, according to sources familiar with the matter. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty EURPLN= eased on Tuesday after business surveys showed a slowdown in the recovery of Central Europe's biggest economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday due to low levels of wind and nuclear supply, along with limited import capacity to Hungary, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.456 27.394 -0.23 -0.45 vs Dollar 19.885 19.936 0.26 -0.1 Czech Equities 1,016.78 1,016.78 1.03 2.8 U.S. Equities 16,532.61 16,457.66 0.46 -0.27 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== CAR PRODUCTION GREW BY 10 PCT IN THE FIRST TWO MONTHS Manufacturers in the Czech Republic raised their production by 10 percent to 209,725 cars in the January-February period, their association said. The largest portion comes from Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto, where the production increased by 21 percent to 127,049 vehicles. Second place belongs to Hyundai with 51,110 cars or 2 percent more than in the same period last year. Pravo, page 15 BAKALA LEAVES BXR GROUP, RETAINS SHARE IN NWR Billionaire Zdenek Bakala is leaving his 50 percent, non-controlling share in BXR Group, through which he managed most of his property. He will keep his share in New World Recources minig company as well as two companies from the BXR portfolio and commercial property. "Zdenek Bakala is parting ways with his current partners due to disputes and he is establishing his own investment group," Tomas Pavlik, spokesman of Bakala's Czech company, BMM, said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 NOVA TV ADVERTISEMENT REVENUE JUMPS Nova television group's advertisement revenues jumped by 57 percent to 1,81 billion Czech crowns, as the main companies like Pilsner Urquell brewery returned to the unit of Central European Media Enterprises. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 ONE QUARTER OF CZECHS SUPPORT EURO ADOPTION -POLL The share of Czechs supporting euro adoption grew by seven percentage points to 24 percent as the number of staunch opponents of the move decreased, polling agency STEM said. Pravo, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)