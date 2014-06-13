Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 13

PRAGUE, June 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== April current account balance data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q1/14 government debt figures at 0700 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until June 20). Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ CEZ: Albania expects to soon settle a dispute with Czech utility CEZ over its loss-making power distributor so that it can go ahead with $200 million investment in its electricity sector, Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty outperformed range-bound central European peers on Thursday on expectations that the Polish central bank would keep interest rates on hold for several months to come, while the dinar was steady after a surprise rate cut in Serbia. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Strong renewable power generation drove central European prompt power prices lower on Thursday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.405 27.405 0 -0.27 vs Dollar 20.195 20.238 0.21 -1.66 Czech Equities 1,037.39 1,037.39 -0.02 4.89 U.S. Equities 16,734.19 16,843.88 -0.65 0.95 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CEZ MANAGEMENT: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said in an interview that current management of majority state-owned utility CEZ should see through current troubles the firm faces in its Balkan markets, saying now is not the time for management changes. Lidove Noviny, page 4 CEZ COSTS: CEZ is looking at cutting costs by 16 percent on average in the next two years, measures that can include job cuts, a spokesman said. Pravo, page 21 TELECOMS: Vodafone wants to join with T-Mobile and Tefefonica Czech Republic (soon to be re-named O2 Czech Republic) in a deal to combine existing transmitters and other infrastructure. The latter two are already cooperating on networks, and the newspaper, citing a source, reported that Vodafone is concerned about being marginalised if they use their savings to cut costs. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 BUDGET: The lower house's budget committee recommended supporting a plan to raise spending in the coming years, by 16 billion crowns in 2015 and by 27.5 billion in 2016. Pravo, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.2400 Czech Korunas) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)