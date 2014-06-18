Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 18

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues a regular plenary session (until June 20). Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ GAS: Natural gas pressure and transit volumes on the border between Slovakia and Ukraine were normal at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Slovak gas transit firm Eustream said. Story: Related news: VISEGRAD: Three other Central European states agreed on Tuesday to join a Polish initiative to tap into EU funds to help their companies cope with a loss of trade due to the tensions between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia. Story: Related news: BANKS: The Czech financial sector is stable and could withstand a strong recession accompanied by deflation thanks to capital buffers, the central bank said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty steadied on Tuesday, after falling the previous day, and Warsaw stocks rebounded as concerns eased over the future of Polish central bank governor Marek Belka after a tape was leaked in which he was heard swearing about his colleagues. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices fell on Tuesday on forecasts for a rise in renewable power output and lower consumption due to a holiday in some countries, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.426 27.422 -0.01 -0.34 vs Dollar 20.244 20.249 0.02 -1.9 Czech Equities 1,034.02 1,034.02 -0.04 4.55 U.S. Equities 16,808.49 16,781.01 0.16 1.4 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TPCA SAYS PRODUCTION DROPPED TO 185,000 CARS IN 2013 TPCA, a joint plant of PSA Peugeot Citroen and Toyota Motor, said its production decreased by 30,000 cars to 185,000 units last year. Revenue dropped by 13 percent to 29.8 billion Czech crowns ($1.47 billion) and profit before taxes decreased also by 13 percent to 278 million crowns ($13.72 million). Pravo, page 15 A PLAN TO SELL REMAINING LTE FREQUENCIES FOR CZK 882 MLN The Czech Telecommunication Office plans to offer the remaining frequencies for fast mobile connection (LTE) in an auction with the starting total price of 882 million Czech crowns ($43.54 million). The sale could commence in autumn. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.2570 Czech Korunas) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)