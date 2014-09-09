Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 9

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August inflation data at 0700 GMT. August grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ AIR: France's Thales SA won a deal to deliver an air traffic control system worth 35.5 million euros ($45.95 million) to Czech Air Navigation Services (RLP), the Czech state company said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds firmed on Monday, with Polish and Romanian yields dropping to record lows as expectations grew for monetary easing in the region. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Expectations for rising consumption and lower solar supply boosted Czech and Slovak day ahead power on Monday as a power plant outage pushed Hungarian prices well above those of its regional peers, traders said. Story: Related news: HEALTH: A British boy with a brain tumour, whose parents were briefly arrested in Spain when seeking alternative care, arrived at a Prague hospital for treatment on Monday. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.58 27.415 -0.6 -0.91 vs Dollar 21.417 20.103 -6.54 -7.81 Czech Equities 994.95 994.95 -0.21 0.6 U.S. Equities 17,111.42 17,137.36 -0.15 3.23 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BEER: Heineken is in talks about possibly selling its Czech operations to Molson Coors, which owns the country's second biggest brewery, according to two unnamed industry sources. Spokespeople for the companies declined to comment for the newspaper. Lidove Noviny, page 1 ONLINE RETAIL: Czech online retailer Alza.cz will start delivering goods to the entire EU from Tuesday. The company, which already covers the Czech and Slovak markets, had revenue of 9.2 billion crowns last year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)