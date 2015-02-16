Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 16

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in March 2015. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ GREECE: Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Sunday he was sceptical that a comprehensive deal on how to proceed with Greece and its debt pile can be reached at Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers. Story: Related news: GDP: Central European economies remained on a solid growth path in the fourth quarter thanks to buoyant household spending and a strong performance in Germany that sustained demand for exports. Story: Related news: CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech economy expanded just 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, badly missing forecasts despite encouraging trends in domestic spending and foreign demand. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated slightly on Friday, with investors reluctant to build new positions ahead of the start of a revived ceasefire in neighbouring Ukraine on Sunday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Lower weekend demand offset declining renewable supplies to push Czech and Slovak day-ahead power lower on Friday while Hungarian and Romanian spot prices jumped, surprising market participants. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.627 27.609 -0.07 0.09 vs Dollar 24.188 24.231 0.18 -5.94 Czech Equities 1,023.36 1,023.36 1.3 8.1 U.S. Equities 18,019.35 17,972.38 0.26 1.1 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ HTC: Tchaj-wan's HTC Corp is planning to build a service center in the Czech Republic, possibly employing around 1,000 people who would repair devices from whole Europe. The company did not respond to emailed questions sent by the paper. Hospodarske Noviny, page 6 ERSTE/SPORITELNA: The banking sector has had its best period already, profits are flat or declining and return of capital is falling, said Pavel Kysilka, chief executive officer of Erste's Ceska Sporitelna. "I don't se a reversal of the current trend in the foreseeable future," Kysilka told the paper in an interview. E15, page 10 GAZPROM: Natural gas shipments to the Czech Republic delivered by Russia's Gazprom dropped by 35 percent to 4.76 billion cubic metres, data provided by the company showed. Pravo, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)