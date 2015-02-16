FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 16
#Communications Equipment
February 16, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
    Related news:       
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in March 2015.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    GREECE: Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Sunday
he was sceptical that a comprehensive deal on how to proceed
with Greece and its debt pile can be reached at Monday's meeting
of euro zone finance ministers.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    GDP: Central European economies remained on a solid growth
path in the fourth quarter thanks to buoyant household spending
and a strong performance in Germany that sustained demand for
exports.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech economy expanded just 0.2 percent
in the fourth quarter from the third, badly missing forecasts
despite encouraging trends in domestic spending and foreign
demand.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated slightly
on Friday, with investors reluctant to build new positions ahead
of the start of a revived ceasefire in neighbouring Ukraine on
Sunday.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Lower weekend demand offset declining renewable
supplies to push Czech and Slovak day-ahead power lower on
Friday while Hungarian and Romanian spot prices jumped,
surprising market participants.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.627     27.609    -0.07       0.09
 vs Dollar         24.188     24.231     0.18      -5.94
 Czech Equities  1,023.36   1,023.36      1.3        8.1
 U.S. Equities 18,019.35  17,972.38      0.26       1.1
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    HTC: Tchaj-wan's HTC Corp is planning to build a
service center in the Czech Republic, possibly employing around
1,000 people who would repair devices from whole Europe. The
company did not respond to emailed questions sent by the paper.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
    
    ERSTE/SPORITELNA: The banking sector has had its best period
already, profits are flat or declining and return of capital is
falling, said Pavel Kysilka, chief executive officer of Erste's
Ceska Sporitelna.
    "I don't se a reversal of the current trend in the
foreseeable future," Kysilka told the paper in an interview.
    E15, page 10
    
    GAZPROM: Natural gas shipments to the Czech Republic
delivered by Russia's Gazprom dropped by 35 percent to
4.76 billion cubic metres, data provided by the company showed.
    Pravo, page 18
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
