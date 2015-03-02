FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 2
March 2, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    O2: O2 Czech Republic's board of directors agreed
on Friday to spin off its extensive telecoms infrastructure
assets into a separate $1.9 billion business, the fixed and
mobile service operator said on Friday.    
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TRANSPORT: A German plan to introduce a motorway toll next
year aimed at foreign drivers would violate European Union laws,
in the view of an EU Commission panel, a German magazine
reported on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    GDP: Czech fourth-quarter economic growth lagged the central
bank's expectations by 0.3 percentage points in year-on-year
terms due to lower creation of inventories, the bank said on
Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
 ** For a STORY on GDP: 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds slipped on
Friday as markets began to expect a smaller rate cut when the
Polish central bank meets next week.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day ahead power declined
on Friday with the regional premium for Hungarian and Romanian
spot prices gaining on Balkan demand, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.486     27.437   -0.18       0.6
 vs Dollar         24.597     24.43    -0.68      -7.73
 Czech Equities  1,022.75   1,022.75    -0.54       8.03
 U.S. Equities 18,132.7   18,214.42    -0.45       1.74
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
===========================PRESS DIGEST======================== 
  
    WAGES: Workers at Hyundai's Nosovice plant received an
average pay rise of 3.3 percent on March 1.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    CEZ: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka confirmed the
government wants to decide on the new state energy concept
including details about a potential tender to expand nuclear
power in the first half of the year. 
    He said preparations will then be up to utility CEZ
, which has said it would not launch any tender this
year.
    Pravo, page 4
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 23.8210 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
