Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29

PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

===========================EVENTS==============================

HAMILTON, Bermuda - Television group Central European Media Enterprises to hold first-quarter results teleconference at 1300 GMT.

===========================NEWS================================

CME: Central European Media Enterprises said Q1 OIBDA improved $14.8 million to $11.4 million.

SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Enel may have to rejig its plans to sell 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of assets after Slovakia spooked investors by cranking up its war of words with the Italian utility over the sale of the country's biggest power company.

C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech central bank sees anti-inflationary pressure from wages but there is no need for urgent debate on altering the set of policy instruments it uses as the economic recovery is well underway, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said. Singer told Reuters in an interview that the bank's board discussed alternative policy tools including negative interest rates and others at its last meeting. But he said this was inspired by the experience of other central banks with such instruments rather than by any urgent need to deploy them at home.

O2 SPLIT: Shareholders of O2 Czech Republic agreed on Tuesday to spin off the infrastructure part of the fixed and mobile telecommunications firm into a new company.

O2 DIVIDEND: Shareholders in telecoms company O2 Czech Republic approved paying out a 13 crowns per share dividend on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint retreated on Tuesday on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might signal rate hikes after a two-day meeting due to start later in the day.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased solar production pushed central European power prices lower on Tuesday, offsetting demand supported by cooler weather, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015

vs Euro 27.411 27.446 0.13 0.87
vs Dollar 24.96 25.111 0.6 -9.32
Czech Equities 1,031.33 1,031.33 -0.99 8.94
U.S. Equities 18,110.14 18,037.97 0.4 1.61

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST============================

BUDGET: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said an early proposal for the 2016 budget from Finance Minister Andrej Babis is not acceptable for the ruling Social Democrats party. Babis, leader of the second biggest ruling party ANO, has proposed cutting the deficit to 70 billion crowns from 100 billion. Pravo, page 2

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.