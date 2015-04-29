FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
April 29, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    HAMILTON, Bermuda - Television group Central European Media
Enterprises  to hold first-quarter results
teleconference at 1300 GMT.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises  
said Q1 OIBDA improved $14.8 million to $11.4 million.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Enel may have to rejig its
plans to sell 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of assets after
Slovakia spooked investors by cranking up its war of words with
the Italian utility over the sale of the country's biggest power
company.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech central bank sees
anti-inflationary pressure from wages but there is no need for
urgent debate on altering the set of policy instruments it uses
as the economic recovery is well underway, central bank Governor
Miroslav Singer said. 
    Singer told Reuters in an interview that the bank's board
discussed alternative policy tools including negative interest
rates and others at its last meeting.
    But he said this was inspired by the experience of other
central banks with such instruments rather than by any urgent
need to deploy them at home.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    O2 SPLIT: Shareholders of O2 Czech Republic agreed
on Tuesday to spin off the infrastructure part of the fixed and
mobile telecommunications firm into a new company.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    O2 DIVIDEND: Shareholders in telecoms company O2 Czech
Republic approved paying out a 13 crowns per share
dividend on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint
retreated on Tuesday on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve
might signal rate hikes after a two-day meeting due to start
later in the day.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased solar production pushed
central European power prices lower on Tuesday, offsetting
demand supported by cooler weather, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.411     27.446    0.13       0.87
 vs Dollar         24.96      25.111    0.6       -9.32
 Czech Equities  1,031.33   1,031.33    -0.99       8.94
 U.S. Equities 18,110.14  18,037.97     0.4        1.61
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BUDGET: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said an early
proposal for the 2016 budget from Finance Minister Andrej Babis
is not acceptable for the ruling Social Democrats party. Babis,
leader of the second biggest ruling party ANO, has proposed
cutting the deficit to 70 billion crowns from 100 billion.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.