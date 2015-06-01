FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 1
June 1, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May due at 0730 GMT.
    End-May budget balance data (1200 GMT).
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    O2: Czech financial group PPF will ask for a 32.2 billion
crowns ($1.29 billion) loan from CETIN, the company that was
created by splitting the telecommunications provider O2 Czech
Republic, PPF said on Sunday.
    PPF is the majority owner of 02 Czech Republic.
    PPF also said it would launch a buy-back of shares in both
companies - O2 and CETIN. The pricing would be made public when
the buy-back is announced, PPF said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    O2 SHARES: The Prague bourse (PSE) said, following the
spin-off, a reference price of CZK 49.40 was determined for O2
Czech Republic shares.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PPF: Net profit at Czech investment group PPF fell by a
fifth to 372 million euros in 2014 hurt by a fall in the Russian
economy and weakened rouble currency.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    EURO: The Czech Republic would benefit from membership in
the euro zone, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Sunday
after meeting the president, finance minister and the Czech
National Bank governor on the issue.
    Finance Minister Andrej Babis said after the talks that he
would favor a referendum on the issue, possibly held together
with general elections in 2017.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ECONOMY: The Czech economy expanded at a record pace in the
first quarter, rising 3.1 percent on a quarterly basis thanks to
a pick-up in manufacturing and changes in the tax base.
    Story: Related news: 
  * For c.bank comment: 
    
    POLITICS: A Prague court on Friday cleared the ex-aide and
current wife of former Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas of abuse
of power in a spying case that toppled the government in 2013.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The shares of Hungarian electricity
distributors EMASZ and ELMU surged on Friday after the
government said that it would buy further stakes in German
company RWE's RWEG.DE local power units.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day-ahead power diverged
on Friday with Czech and Slovak prices falling on a pick-up in
wind generation in the region and Romanian and Hungarian spot
contracts gaining on a steep fall in renewable production,
traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.402     27.375    -0.1       0.9
 vs Dollar         25.02      24.958    -0.25     -9.58
 Czech Equities  1,021.81   1,021.81     -0.36      7.93
 U.S. Equities 18,010.68  18,126.12     -0.64      1.05
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TESCO: Euro magazine, citing two unnamed sources from the
financial sector, reported that Czech billionaire and Finance
Minister Andrej Babis's Hartenberg Holding together with Mid
Europa Partners is interested in buying part of Tesco's
operations.
    Hartenberg's managing partner Jozef Janov denied the report
and said Tesco had not even started a sale. In Pravo newspaper
on Monday, Babis also denied the information.
    Tesco also declined comment, saying it has never made any
announcement concerning a sale.
    In a paid advertisement in April, Tesco had said it would
not comment on speculation of its future presence in the Czech
Republic. It said in the ad that Tesco's Czech stores had the
best results in the last fiscal year of the retailer's stores in
central Europe. 
    Euro, page 33; Pravo, page 3
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
