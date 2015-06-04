FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 4
June 4, 2015 / 6:23 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    PRESIDENT: The Czech government approved a plan on Wednesday
to limit the powers of the presidency that the incumbent, Milos
Zeman, condemned as "absurd".
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SMOKING: The Czech government approved a draft bill to ban
smoking in restaurants and bars and move the country into line
with restrictions in place in much of the European Union.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ SHARES: Czech utility CEZ's chief financial
officer earned 5.55 million crowns ($224,724) on the sale of
company shares, regulatory filings with the central bank showed
on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's economic growth and stability
are likely to help the zloty and the forint recover soon from
recent falls and strengthen against the euro in the next 12
months, a Reuters poll of 32 analysts showed on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Government debt yields surged and currencies
eased in Central Europe on Wednesday as a rise of Bunds yields
fuelled fears that a sell-off may continue in euro zone bond
markets.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for a steep drop in wind production in
the region sent Czech and Slovak day-ahead power higher on
Wednesday while more import capacity and the return of a nuclear
reactor weighed down Hungarian and Romanian spot prices, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.45      27.393    -0.21       0.73
 vs Dollar         24.385     25.567     4.62      -6.8
 Czech Equities  1,017.31   1,017.31     -0.22       7.46
 U.S. Equities 18,076.27  18,011.94      0.36       1.42
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    NUCLEAR POWER: The cabinet, as expected, approved a new
nuclear power strategy, although the plan does not touch on the
main sticking point of how it will finance planned new blocks. 
    Two options exist: that majority state-owned utility CEZ
 builds the blocks alone or forms a consortium with a
selected supplier or investor. The government plans a study by
the end of the year to look at the best financing model.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8; E15, page 2
    
    BANKS: The chief executive of the country's fifth largest
lender Raiffeisenbank said the bank should aim for
annual profit of around 3 billion crowns, up from around 2
billion last year.
    Lidove Noviny, page 12
    
    TOURISM: In the first quarter, 1.1 million tourists visited
the capital Prague, a rise of 70,000 from the year before.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
    OUTLOOK: The OECD raised its 2015 growth forecast to 3.1
percent from 2.3 percent for the Czech Republic.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
