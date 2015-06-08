FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 8
June 8, 2015

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    April foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
    April industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
    May unemployment data at 0700 GMT.
    May foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    O2 SHARES: O2 Czech Republic's majority owner,
investment group PPF, has offered 78 crowns per share to
shareholders in a voluntary buyout.    
    Story: Related news: 
    
    O2 INVESTORS: Pavel Tykac, the owner of mining group Czech
Coal, has taken a 2 percent stake in telecoms company O2 Czech
Republic by investing around 1 billion crowns ($40.55
million), newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday,
citing an unnamed source.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANK: Czech Central Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on
Sunday the most recent wage data confirmed the bank's
expectations, providing further evidence there is no reason to
prolong a cap on the crown for longer than currently planned.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The leu led a weakening of Central European
assets on Friday after Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors
launched a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Victor
Ponta. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead power
prices fell on Friday due to rising supply in the region at the
weekend, while Romanian spot prices gained on expected warm
temperatures, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    STOCKS: The average daily turnover on the Prague Stock
Exchange has risen to 758 million crowns ($30.68 million) this
year, up by 140 million versus 2014.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 24.7030 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
