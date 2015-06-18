UPDATE 1-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 18

(Adds O2 Czech Republic press digest item) PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ C.BANK'S TOMSIK: Proposed changes in EU regulations on banks' holdings of sovereign bonds could be dangerous for Czech banks, the Czech central bank's vice-governor was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Story: Related news: POWER MARKETS: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power markets could link up with western grids in a few months, an official of an industry trade group said on Wednesday, in a move that would move Europe closer to a unified electricity network. Story: Related news: MERS: Tests showed a Czech man hospitalised in Prague with suspected Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) does not have the potentially deadly virus, Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEZ: Shares in Czech utility CEZ hit their lowest level since October on ex-dividend trading. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European markets were calm on Wednesday as investors waited for clues on U.S. interest rates from the Fed and a meeting of the Eurogroup on Greece, with prices moving marginally lower as some investors closed positions. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased wind generation pushed most central and southeast European day-ahead power prices lower on Wednesday, though an outage at a nuclear power plant boosted the prices in Slovakia, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.25 27.234 -0.06 1.45 vs Dollar 23.995 24.153 0.65 -5.09 Czech Equities 978.16 978.16 -1.22 3.32 U.S. Equities 17,935.74 17,904.48 0.17 0.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ GDP: The Czech Republic was number 16 in the European Union last year in terms of GDP per capita and the top among former communist east European countries. Pravo, page 18 O2: When asked on O2 Czech Republic's spin-off of its infrastructure business and share buyback offer, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik, who is in charge of capital markets oversight, said the bank had received many complaints over the matter but none of those led to any serious discovery. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)