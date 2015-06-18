FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 18
June 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds O2 Czech Republic press digest item)
    PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    C.BANK'S TOMSIK: Proposed changes in EU regulations on
banks' holdings of sovereign bonds could be dangerous for Czech
banks, the Czech central bank's vice-governor was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
     
    POWER MARKETS: Central and southeastern European day-ahead
power markets could link up with western grids in a few months,
an official of an industry trade group said on Wednesday, in a
move that would move Europe closer to a unified electricity
network.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MERS: Tests showed a Czech man hospitalised in Prague with
suspected Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) does not have
the potentially deadly virus, Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek
said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEZ: Shares in Czech utility CEZ hit their lowest
level since October on ex-dividend trading.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European markets were calm on
Wednesday as investors waited for clues on U.S. interest rates
from the Fed and a meeting of the Eurogroup on Greece, with
prices moving marginally lower as some investors closed
positions. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased wind generation pushed
most central and southeast European day-ahead power prices lower
on Wednesday, though an outage at a nuclear power plant boosted
the prices in Slovakia, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.25      27.234    -0.06       1.45
 vs Dollar         23.995     24.153     0.65      -5.09
 Czech Equities    978.16     978.16     -1.22       3.32
 U.S. Equities 17,935.74  17,904.48      0.17       0.63
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    GDP: The Czech Republic was number 16 in the European Union
last year in terms of GDP per capita and the top among former
communist east European countries.
    Pravo, page 18    
    
    O2: When asked on O2 Czech Republic's spin-off of
its infrastructure business and share buyback offer, central
bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik, who is in charge of capital
markets oversight, said the bank had received many complaints
over the matter but none of those led to any serious discovery.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
