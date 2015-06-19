FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 19
June 19, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q1/15 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT.
===========================NEWS================================ 
    
    PPF: Czech investment group PPF aims to squeeze out minority
shareholders of telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN 
and to leave O2 Czech Republic on the Prague bourse,
PPF's chief financial officer was quoted as saying.
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were boosted on
Thursday by Fed comments pointing to a careful approach to U.S.
monetary policy, which could help preserve investor interest in
the region, and worries over Greece remained subdued in early
trading.
    CEE POWER:  Forecasts for ample supplies of renewable energy
and reduced demand before the weekend sent central and southeast
European day-ahead power prices lower on Thursday, traders said.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.209     27.26      0.19       1.6
 vs Dollar         23.989     23.919    -0.29      -5.07
 Czech Equities    967.38     967.38     -1.1        2.18
 U.S. Equities 18,115.84  17,935.74      1          1.64
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    ARMY: Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said the ministry
expected offers for its plan to buy 12 military helicopters by
September and wants to make a decision on the purchase by the
end of the year.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
