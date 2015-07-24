FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 24, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
=========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - Business confidence survey to be pubished at 9 a.m.
(0700 GMT).
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Foreign Ministry holds meeting on Czechs missing in
Lebanon (0800 GMT).
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
   SENIOR POLITICIAN SENTENCED: A Prague court sentenced a
former rising star of Czech politics for taking bribes after
police caught him with a wine box stuffed with banknotes, in a
rare success for the Czech Republic's drive to crack down on
official corruption.
    Story: 
    
    C.BANK: The Czech crown's firming has become an
anti-inflationary factor and could lead to the central bank
needing to extend the use of its weak crown policy, the head of
the bank's monetary department was quoted as saying on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol 
swung to a 3.28 billion crown ($132.85 million) net profit in
the second quarter, lifted by higher refining capacity and
growing sales, the company said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MISSING IN LEBANON: The disappearance of five Czech
nationals in Lebanon at the weekend may be related to organised
crime and the drugs and arms trade, Lebanon's interior minister
was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper on Thursday.
    
    
    CEE MARKETS:  The Czech crown crept closer to an
official cap of "close to" 27 versus the euro despite comments
from a central banker that its gains have become an
anti-inflationary factor and could lead to extending the use of
the bank's weak crown policy. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power gained on
Thursday with forecasts for falling renewable generation in the
region offseting less demand due to cooler weather and the end
of the work week, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 

   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.