Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

PRAGUE - Business confidence survey to be pubished at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT).

PRAGUE - Foreign Ministry holds meeting on Czechs missing in Lebanon (0800 GMT).

SENIOR POLITICIAN SENTENCED: A Prague court sentenced a former rising star of Czech politics for taking bribes after police caught him with a wine box stuffed with banknotes, in a rare success for the Czech Republic's drive to crack down on official corruption.

C.BANK: The Czech crown's firming has become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead to the central bank needing to extend the use of its weak crown policy, the head of the bank's monetary department was quoted as saying on Thursday.

UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol swung to a 3.28 billion crown ($132.85 million) net profit in the second quarter, lifted by higher refining capacity and growing sales, the company said on Thursday.

MISSING IN LEBANON: The disappearance of five Czech nationals in Lebanon at the weekend may be related to organised crime and the drugs and arms trade, Lebanon's interior minister was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown crept closer to an official cap of "close to" 27 versus the euro despite comments from a central banker that its gains have become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead to extending the use of the bank's weak crown policy.

CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power gained on Thursday with forecasts for falling renewable generation in the region offseting less demand due to cooler weather and the end of the work week, traders said.