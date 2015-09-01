FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sep 1
#Casinos & Gaming
September 1, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sep 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sep 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August at 0730 GMT.
    End-August budget balance data at 1200 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    MIGRANTS: Trains carrying hundreds of migrants started
arriving in Vienna on Monday after Austrian authorities appeared
to give up trying to apply European Union rules by filtering out
refugees who had already claimed asylum in Hungary.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MIGRATION: Slovakia and the Czech Republic hope to forge a
common position with Hungary and Poland on Europe's migrant
crisis that would reject any EU quotas for redistributing the
immigrants, the two countries' leaders said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BUDGET: The Czech Republic's gross borrowing need should
reach 368.8 billion Czech crowns next year, the 2016 state
budget draft showed on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Serbia's dinar held steady on Monday after data
confirmed that the Balkan country has returned to economic
growth, helping it buck a weakening trend in Central European
currencies.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for rising wind generation in the
region sent Czech and Slovak day-ahead power lower on Monday,
while warm weather and outages lifted Hungarian and Romanian
spot prices, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.023     27.011    -0.04       2.27
 vs Dollar         23.918     24.047     0.54      -4.76
 Czech Equities  1,024.05   1,024.05      1.13       8.17
 U.S. Equities 16,528.03  16,643.01     -0.69      -7.27
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BETTING TAXES: The government will propose to raise taxes
for betting companies to 23 percent from current 20 percent as
of next year, while slot machine operators will pay 28 percent
plus 110 crowns per each machine. The cabinet thus eased the tax
burden for betting companies, that were meant to pay 25 percent
in the original proposal by the Finance Ministry.
    Fortuna would save around 30 million crowns,
according to calculations by the paper.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
