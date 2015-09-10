FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 10
September 10, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
  
    PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen, to hold a news conference on
strategic investment projects at 1200 GMT.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Second auction round of 0.00%/17,
VAR/20, and 1.00%/26 government bonds.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
      
    PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
 has signed a contract for the delivery of a new
production line for its plant in Egypt that is expected to be
put into operation in the second quarter of 2017, the company
said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech energy group EPH is not currently in talks
to buy Poland-based PKN Orlen's stake in Czech
downstream oil group Unipetrol, EPH's chairman was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
      
    MIGRANTS: Europe needs to implement measures already agreed
to deal with its migration crisis rather than draft new plans,
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday after
the European Commission presented new proposals.  
    Story: Related news: 
  * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: 
    
    C.BANK: There is no need for the Czech central bank to feel
that its foreign exchange reserves should not rise, Governor
Miroslav Singer said in remarks on the bank's interventions to
keep the crown currency weak.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INFLATION: Czech inflation slowed more than expected in
August on the back of a drop in fuel prices, adding to arguments
the central bank will keep its weak crown policy in place until
at least the second half of 2016.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The yield on Czech two-year treasury bonds
 fell nearly 10 basis points on Wednesday after debt
managers sold a zero-coupon issue at negative rates, driven by
strong demand from foreign investors tapping cheap crown
financing.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased renewable production
drove central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices
lower on Wednesday, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.037     27.393    1.3        2.22
 vs Dollar         24.107     25.567    5.71      -5.58
 Czech Equities  1,008.59   1,008.59     0.79       6.54
 U.S. Equities 16,253.57  16,492.68    -1.45      -8.81
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PENTA: Investment group Penta's Dr Max pharmacy chain has
acquired nearly 100 pharmacies in Poland for around 20 million
euros so far this year as it expands its healthcare portfolio.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    BUDGET: President Milos Zeman said he was prepared to sign
the 2016 budget if the proposed 70 billion crown deficit and the
ratio of growth in investment, household consumption and
government consumption is retained in the final version.
    Pravo, page 3
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
