Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 11
September 11, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    PRAGUE - Foreign ministers from the Visegrad 4 central
European countries meet their German counterpart in Prague to
discuss migration. News conference 1015 GMT. 
    UNIPETROL: Signed contract worth EUR 213 million to build
new polyethylene unit.
    It also sdaid it hoped its petrochemicals production would
be back on line in a couple of months after an explosion in
August. Financial impact of the accident is not yet known.
    CENTRAL BANK: Speculating on strong appreciation of the
crown currency after the central bank quits its commitment to
keep the crown on the weak side levels around 27 per euro is not
a risk-free proposition, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer
said
    CEE MARKETS:  Central and Eastern European currencies were
mixed on Thursday with the Serbian dinar losing as
much as 0.3 percent in afternoon trade after the central bank
cut rates for the sixth time this year to spur credit activity
and growth.
    CEE POWER:  Central and southeastern European day-ahead
power prices rose on Thursday due to lower import capacity as a
power link between Slovakia and Hungary closed temporarily,
traders said.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.017     27.034    0.06       2.3
 vs Dollar         23.899     24.097    0.82      -4.67
 Czech Equities  1,002.71   1,002.71    -0.58       5.92
 U.S. Equities 16,330.4   16,253.57     0.47      -8.37
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    INDUSTRY NEEDS IMMIGRANTS: The Confederation of Industry
said industrial firms could employ 5,000 migrants from countries
like Syria immediately., especially those with technical skills.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    TV PLANT EXPANDS: China's Changdong will invest $26 million
into an expansion of its Czech television plant.
    Pravo, page 4
    
    UNIONS CALL FOR WAGE HIKES NOW: Fast Economic growth has
created room for workers to ask for wage hikes. Real wages could
grow by 3-5 percent unions said, not the current pace of 2.7
percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
    
    CZECH INVESTORS BUY AUSTRIAN CASINOS STAKE: KKCG and Emma
Capital have taken an over 11 percent stake in Casinos Austria
from Donau Vorsicherung, part of the VIG Group.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
         
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

