Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 17
#Media News
September 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME) 
 is likely to sell its remaining non-core business by
the end of 2015, as the broadcaster's rebuilding strategy enters
a new phase, the company's co-chief executives said in an
interview.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MIGRANTS: European authorities are prepared to drop the idea
of a mandatory scheme to redistribute 120,000 asylum seekers
around the bloc in favour of a voluntary system favoured by
eastern European states, officials said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
  * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: 
    
    SKODA: Volkswagen and its Skoda brand are
looking at entering Iran following the country's deal with the
West to end sanctions, in a move that could cut their dependence
on volatile Chinese and Brazilian markets and challenge French
rivals.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEZ: Czech utilities company CEZ fell to an
18-month low after Goldman Sachs downgraded it to "sell" from
"neutral".
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies held onto gains on
Wednesday, with Poland's zloty at its strongest in more than
three weeks against the euro, before a Federal Reserve meeting
that may raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in almost
a decade. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for surging wind generation weighed on
day-ahead prices in central Europe on Wednesday but warmer
weather, outages and weak hydro in the Balkans limited Slovak,
Hungarian and Romanian prompt price declines, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CZECH AIRLINES: A vice president of Korean Air,
the 44 percent owner of Czech Airlines, said the situation at
the Czech carrier had stabilised. 
    When asked on news this month that Chinese company CEFC was
taking a stake in Czech Airlines second largest shareholder,
Czech firm Travel Service which holds a 34 percent share, Jae Ho
Kim said it was still fresh news and that his company did not
yet have much information.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    MIGRANTS: The government's Human Rights Minister Jiri
Dienstbier upset other cabinet members with comments on
Wednesday that the country could accept 7,000 to 15,000 refugees
with the help of industry. 
    The Czechs have strongly opposed the EU introducing
mandatory quotas for asylum seekers. Under the EU plan, the
Czech Republic should take in 4,300 while the country has
offered to voluntarily accept 1,500. 
    The government voted last week to give the interior minister
a mandate to reject mandatory quotas at an EU level and Prime
Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday that mandate had not
changed.
    Pravo, page 1
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
