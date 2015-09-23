FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 23
September 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS=============================  
 
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). State budget draft for 2016 on
agenda. News conference to follow.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - First round of 0.45%/23 government
bond auction.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    REUTERS SUMMIT - CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ
 sees little chance that wholesale power prices will
bounce back from near 12-year lows over the next 18 months due
to low coal prices and cheap carbon credits, the utility's chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
  * Eastern European Investment Summit: 
    
    REUTERS SUMMIT - M&A: Czech electricity producer CEZ
 will consider bidding for lignite power plants in
Germany put up for sale by Sweden's Vattenfall earlier
on Tuesday, its chief financial officer told Reuters.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MIGRANTS: The European Union approved a plan on Tuesday to
share out 120,000 refugees across its 28 states, overriding
vehement opposition from four ex-communist eastern nations.
    The interior ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia,
Romania and Hungary voted against the plan at a meeting in
Brussels, with Finland abstaining.
    Story: Related news: 
  * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: 
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia will refuse to implement a European Union
plan to redistribute asylum seekers to all EU countries under a
quota system approved by the bloc's interior ministers on
Tuesday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.
    "As long as I am prime minister, mandatory quotas will not
be implemented on Slovak territory," Fico told the parliament's
EU affairs committee.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    VW: Volkswagen AG said a scandal over falsified
U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect 11 million of its cars
around the globe as investigations of its diesel models
multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    VW FACTBOX: A Czech transport ministry spokesman said the
country was closely following the outcome of German
investigations. 
    Story: Related news: 
            
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Tuesday,
with the forint and zloty retreating from close to 5-week highs
against the euro after regional shares joined a global fall and
Hungary's central bank slashed its inflation forecasts.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for decreased wind generation in the
region and limited hydro in the Balkans sent Czech, Slovak,
Hungarian and Polish day-ahead power prices higher on Tuesday,
traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    MINING: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he was in
favour of extending mining limits at Bilina coal mine, part of
the majority state-owned utility CEZ group. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

