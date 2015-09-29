FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 29
September 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    VW-SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech volume division
Skoda said on Monday 1.2 million of its cars are affected by
diesel-engine manipulations that have rocked the German
automaker.
    Story: Related news: 
  * For more on VW's emissions scandal: 
    
    SKODA: German carmaker Volkswagen named Bernhard
Maier as head of the group's Czech Skoda division, replacing
Winfried Vahland who was appointed to the parent company's
management board on Friday in a shakeup following a diesel
emissions scandal.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ-DUKOVANY: Czech utility CEZ has extended an
outage at the 500-megawatt second block of the Dukovany nuclear
power plant until Oct. 25, according to online data on the
company's website.   
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Croatia's kuna eased a shade on Monday,
hovering near six-month lows against the euro ahead of a
conversion of Swiss franc loans which will impose big losses of
the country's banks.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Easing demand sent Czech, Hungarian and Romanian
day-ahead power lower on Friday but Slovak spot prices gained
due to an outage at a nuclear power plant, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    FUNDS: Real estate fund Bemett plans a share listing of 50
million crowns ($2.07 million) at the Prague Stock Exchange,
becoming the 15th such listing. 
    The newspaper said tax savings was a reason for funds to
enter the bourse after a change in the tax code this year allows
them to pay 5 percent instead of the standard 19 percent tax.
The paper added no share trades have occurred this year.
    E15, page 10
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 24.1720 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

