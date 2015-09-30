FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 30
September 30, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q2 gross domestic product updated data at 0700 GMT
    August money supply data at 0800 GMT
    VW-SKODA: Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, has
not registered any deviations in the production, sales or orders
of its models, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny on Wednesday quoted
a spokesman for the Czech carmaker as saying.    
    VW: Volkswagen said on Tuesday it will repair up
to 11 million vehicles and overhaul its namesake brand following
the scandal over its rigging of emissions tests.
    KOFOLA: Kofola said it intended to admit shares in
Kofola Ceskoslovensko to trading on the Prague Stock Exchange,
planned to occur on or about Oct. 1.
    CEZ: CEZ Shares hit a nearly 2-year low of CZK
485.00, the weakest since October 2013.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European equities and currencies
tracked a rebound of European stocks on Tuesday after an early
fall caused by Chinese figures that added to concerns over
global economic growth.
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead
prices were mixed on Tuesday with Czech prompt power rising on
renewed demand following a holiday, traders said.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.191     27.188    -0.01       1.67
 vs Dollar         24.183     24.257     0.31      -5.92
 Czech Equities    959.37     959.37     -0.31       1.34
 U.S. Equities 16,049.13  16,001.89      0.3       -9.95
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    GE MONEY BANK: GE Money Bank has registered five new
trademarks but said there was still no confirmed plan to change
its name. 
    The bank's owner General Electric is planning to sell the
lender in the next two years. The newspaper said the bank sent a
19.7 billion crown ($814.59 million) dividend to its parent this
month.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
($1 = 24.1720 Czech crowns)

($1 = 24.1840 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
