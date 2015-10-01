FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1
October 1, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September at 0730 GMT.
    End-September budget balance data (1200 GMT).
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues with a
plenary session (0900 GMT).
    PRAGUE - Kofola's shares will be traded for the
first time at the Prague Stocks Exchange. (markets opens at 0700
GMT).
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
    PRAGUE - ESE Conference 2015 "Financial supervision in
Europe - on the right track?" (1100 GMT). 
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    STEEL: Vitkovice Steel has shut its steel plant in the
northeast of the Czech Republic, as planned, after deciding that
needed investments would be too costly, the company said on
Wednesday.
    CARS: Volkswagen's (VW) Czech unit Skoda Auto has informed
Czech authorities it needs roughly until the end of October to
find a technical solution to fix diesel engines involved in an
emissions rigging scandal, Transport Minister Dan Tok said on
Wednesday.
    MONEY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2 indicator,
grew by 6.4 percent year-on-year at the end of August, after a
6.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
    CEE MARKETS: Croatia's kuna rebounded from a seven-month low
on Wednesday after the central bank provided banks which are
being forced to convert Swiss franc loans into euros with
additional liquidity. 
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead
prices gained on Wednesday due to outages around the region and
expectations for declining renewable supply, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.149     27.179    0.11       1.82
 vs Dollar         24.368     24.252   -0.48      -6.73
 Czech Equities    971.1      971.1      1.22       2.58
 U.S. Equities 16,284.7   16,049.13     1.47      -8.63
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    INVESTMENT: A European maker of airplane components will
invest 2.5 billion crowns ($102.49 million) into a plant in the
Moravia-Silesia region in the north-west of the country, where
up to 300 people could be employed, the chairman of the region's
governing council said. The identity of the company was not
disclosed.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.3920 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
