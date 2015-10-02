FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 2
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
October 2, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Minutes from the September 24 governing board
meeting at 0700 GMT.
    Related news: 
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(0700 GMT).
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    PMI: Growth in Poland's manufacturing sector slowed to a
one-year low in September due to weak exports while a Czech
factory survey dipped for a second straight month, showing some
lingering business caution.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
CETV.O CETV.PR has secured a 235.3 million euro ($264 million)
credit facility backed by its main shareholder, Time Warner
TWX.N, to refinance debt maturing this year.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BUDGET: The Czech 2015 central state budget deficit will
"hopefully" be substantially lower than the planned 100 billion
crowns ($4.13 billion), Finance Minister Andrej Babis told
Reuters on Thursday after strong nine-month data.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and equities
retreated late on Thursday despite encouraging manufacturing
indices, as Western European stock markets also reversed an
early rebound.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day-ahead prices fell
on lower demand headed into the weekend, although expectations
for less renewable supply limited the declines, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2015
 vs Euro        27.118     27.393    1          1.93
 vs Dollar         24.291     25.567    4.99      -6.39
 Czech Equities    968.35     968.35    -0.28       2.29
 U.S. Equities 16,272.01  16,284.7     -0.08      -8.7
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    GDP: The Volkswagen case could dent Czech and Hungary's
gross domestic product growth by 1-1.5 percentage point in 2016
in the worst case scenario, Bank of Amercia analysts said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    VW: Some Czechs have started to prepare legal actions
against Volkswagen in connections with its emission case,
claiming damages for the drop in VW share price, decrease of a
car value and environmental damage. 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
    
    HTC: Taiwan's HTC mobile phone maker scrapped its plan to
build a service center in the Czech Republic that should have
given work to around 1,000 people.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
