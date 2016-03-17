FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 17
March 17, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - Soft drinks producer Kofola CeskoSlovensko
 to hold conference call at 0830 GMT.
    Related news: 
        
    PRAGUE - Brewery group Pivovary Lobkowicz Group to
release full year 2015 2015 results.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek to meet his
Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni, news conference at 1130
GMT.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - International Energy Regulatory Forum: New business
models of energy companies (www.merf.cz/eng/).
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
 reported full-year 2015 EBITDA reached 44.3 million
euros, in line with company guidance, while it proposed a higher
dividend payment.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    VATTENFALL ASSETS: Two Czech firms have submitted bids for
Vattenfall's loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power
plants in Germany, but to reach a deal the Swedish state-owned
group might have to pay into covering future decommissioning
costs.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    KOFOLA: Czech soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko
 said its 2015 operating profit was up 33.1 percent to
CZK 589.4 mln adjusted
    Story: Related news: 
    
    EU SUMMIT: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday
a draft European Union deal with Turkey would be decisive to
easing Europe's migrant crisis but made clear the bloc would not
compromise democratic principles to win over Ankara.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NORD STREAM-2: Eight EU governments have signed a letter
objecting to the Nord Stream-2 project that would double the
amount of gas shipped directly from Russia to Germany, according
to a document seen by Reuters.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen
, said its 2015 sales revenue rose 6.2 percent to a
record EUR 12.5 billion.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets mostly eased slightly
on Wednesday amid concerns over what the Federal Reserve might
have to say about the future direction of U.S. interest rates
when its monetary policy meeting ends later in the day.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for a sharp drop in wind generation in
the region sent Czech and Slovak spot power higher on Wednesday
while Hungarian and Romanian day-ahead prices were largely flat
as fundamental drivers held mainly steady, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.042     27.033   -0.03      -0.16
 vs Dollar         24.048     24.425    1.54       3.27
 Czech Equities    910.2      910.2      0.02      -4.82
 U.S. Equities 17,325.76  17,251.53     0.43      -0.57
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    CHINA FUND: The government is in talks with the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) over the creation of an up
to 10 billion euro multi-national fund to invest in Europe, the
newspaper said, citing documents it has seen. 
    The state wants the fund administered in Prague. The finance
ministry has objected to putting 200 million euros into the
fund, the newspaper said. Instead, the government is looking for
financial firms to contribute.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 24.3450 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
