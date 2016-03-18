FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 18
March 18, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ would be ready
for further talks with Swedish utility Vattenfall over its
German coal mines and related power plants if tender conditions
changed, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said in an interview with
Hospodarske Noviny.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
 raised its dividend more than expected after buying up
5 percent of the company's shares in a buyback programme, the
firm's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets rose on Thursday, with
Budapest's main stock index reaching an eight-year high, after
the U.S. Federal Reserve cut back its forecast for further
interest rate increases.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices
declined on Thursday due to forecasts for declining consumption
at the weekend, warmer temperatures and expectations for a sharp
renewable supply increase in the region, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ boss Daniel Benes said in
an interview it could be seen as surprising that the company was
in profit given electricity prices, which have dropped from
above 30 euros/MWh to around 20 euros. He noted many competitors
have shown losses. 
    When asked if ending in a loss in the future was a risk,
Benes said it was possible under certain circumstances,
including further price drops.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    CEZ IN BULGARIA: CEZ would be open to the sale of assets in
Bulgaria, Benes said, but declined to comment on whether there
were talks with the Bulgarian government over this.
    here
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 24.3450 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

