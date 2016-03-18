Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 18

PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ===========================NEWS================================= CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ would be ready for further talks with Swedish utility Vattenfall over its German coal mines and related power plants if tender conditions changed, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny. Story: Related news: PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens raised its dividend more than expected after buying up 5 percent of the company's shares in a buyback programme, the firm's chief financial officer said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets rose on Thursday, with Budapest's main stock index reaching an eight-year high, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut back its forecast for further interest rate increases. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European power prices declined on Thursday due to forecasts for declining consumption at the weekend, warmer temperatures and expectations for a sharp renewable supply increase in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.008 27.023 0.06 -0.04 vs Dollar 23.929 23.869 -0.25 3.75 Czech Equities 898.32 898.32 -1.31 -6.07 U.S. Equities 17,481.49 17,325.76 0.9 0.32 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CEZ: Czech utility CEZ boss Daniel Benes said in an interview it could be seen as surprising that the company was in profit given electricity prices, which have dropped from above 30 euros/MWh to around 20 euros. He noted many competitors have shown losses. When asked if ending in a loss in the future was a risk, Benes said it was possible under certain circumstances, including further price drops. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 CEZ IN BULGARIA: CEZ would be open to the sale of assets in Bulgaria, Benes said, but declined to comment on whether there were talks with the Bulgarian government over this. here Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.3450 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)