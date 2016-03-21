FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 21
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 21, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... ]
==========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm).
 News conference to follow.
    Related news 
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank to release Countercyclical
capital buffer rate.
    Related news 
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in April.
    Related news      
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    NEGATIVE RATES: The probability of the Czech central bank
cutting interest rates to negative territory is low but cannot
be ruled out, board member Jiri Rusnok, who is likely to be the
next governor, said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European markets mostly extended their
gains slightly on Friday as signs from the U.S. Federal Reserve
that it may hike interest rates less than previously expected
this year keep the region's high-yielding assets attractive.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: An expected decline in power demand due to the
weekend drove central and southeastern European power prices
lower on Friday, despite an expected fall in renewable supplies,
traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.02     27.028     0.03      -0.08
 vs Dollar         24.003    23.931    -0.3        3.45
 Czech Equities    914.85    914.85      1.84      -4.34
 U.S. Equities 17,602.3  17,481.49      0.69       1.02
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    SKODA AUTO: Skoda Auto plans to invest hundreds of millions
euros into its parent Volkswagen's joint venture with China's
biggest carmaker, SAIC Motor Corp, the weekly magazine Euro said
without specifying its sources.
    Euro, page 27
    
    EURO: Majority of Czech companies, 60 percent, want the
Czech Republic to join the euro zone, a poll by the Czech
Chamber of Commerce found. The bigger a company, the more it
supports the single currency, the poll showed.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy
    
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.